How to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 2? Weapon Platform explained

With Trendy Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has returned to the drafting board and redefined the weapon development in Trendy Warfare 2. As a substitute of singular weapons which might be unlocked because the participant degree progresses, Trendy Warfare 2 introduces weapon platforms.

MW 2 is the most recent interplay of the enduring franchise, which carries the story ahead from the 2019 mega-hit. Bringing a refined expertise of acquainted shut fight and fast-paced army motion, Trendy Warfare 2 has change into a fan-favorite already.

All weapon platforms in Trendy Warfare 2

As a first-person shooter Name of Responsibility title, weapons play a central position in Trendy Warfare 2. With weapon platforms, new weapons will be unlocked as a part of a platform’s development, together with attachments to the weapons.

M4 Weapon Platform

The M4 is robotically unlocked for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of 5 weapons, together with two Assult Rifles, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock circumstances are as follows:

M4 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked Mechanically

FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at M4 Degree 14

556 Icarus (LMG) – Unlocked at M4 Degree 19

M16 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at 556 Icarus Degree 14

FFS Hurricane (SMG) – Unlocked at FTAC Recon Degree 17

Ordnance Weapon Platform

The ERB-14 Ordnance weapon platform is robotically unlocked for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of two weapons: one Marksman Rifle and one Battle Rifle. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked Mechanically

SO-14 (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at EBR-14 Degree 12

Bryson 800 Weapon Platform

The Bryson 800 shotgun is robotically unlocked for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of two shotguns, and the unlock circumstances are as follows.

Bryson 800 (Shotgun) – Unlocked Mechanically

Bryson 890 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Bryson 800 Degree 16

Bryson Lengthy Rifle Weapon Platform

The SP-R 208 is unlocked at degree 7 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of 4 weapons, together with two Marksman Rifles and two Snipers. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 7

SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at SP-R 208 Degree 16

LA-B 330 (Sniper) – Unlocked at SA-B 50 Degree 17

SP-X 80 (Sniper) – Unlocked at LA-B 330 Degree 17

Lachmann & Meer Weapon Platform

The Lachman-762 is unlocked at degree 16 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of 5 weapons, together with two Battle Rifles, one Marksman Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

Lachman-762 (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 16

Lachman-556 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Lachman-762 Degree 12

LM-S (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Lachman-762 Degree 16

RAPP H (LMG) – Unlocked at Lachman-556 Degree 12

Lachmann Subb (SMG) – Unlocked at Lachman-556 Degree 12

Tactique Verte Weapon Platform

The TAQ-56 is unlocked at degree 19 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of three weapons: one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, and one Marksman Rifle. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 19

TAQ-V (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at TAQ-56 Degree 11

TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at TAQ-56 Degree 20

Kastovia Weapon Platform

The Kastov 762 is unlocked at degree 23 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of six weapons, together with three Assult Rifles, one LMG, and two SMGs. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 23

Kastov 545 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Kastov 762 Degree 13

RPK (LMG) – Unlocked at Kastov 762 Degree 16

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Kastov 545 Degree 13

Vaznev-9K (SMG) – Unlocked at Kastov-74u Degree 15

Minibak (SMG) – Unlocked at Vaznev-9K Degree 14

XRK Weapon Platform

The X12 handgun is unlocked at degree 31 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of two handguns, and the unlock circumstances are as follows.

X12 (Handgun) – Unlocked at Rank 31

X13 Auto (Handgun) – Unlocked at X12 Degree 10

Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform

The STB is robotically unlocked at degree 41 for all gamers. The weapon platform consists of three weapons, together with one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock circumstances are as follows.

STB 556 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 41

MX9 (SMG) – Unlocked at STB 556 Degree 13

HCR 56 (LMG) – Unlocked at STB 556 Degree 20

Non-platform Weapons

Other than the platform weapons, Trendy Warfare 2 additionally options many non-platform weapons, both unlocked robotically for each participant or unlocked because the participant ranges up. The listing of weapons is as follows.

Vel 46 (SMG) – Unlocked Mechanically

Sakin MG38 (LMG) – Unlocked Mechanically

MCPR-300 (Sniper) – Unlocked Mechanically

P890 (Handgun) -Unlocked Mechanically

PILA (Launcher) – Unlocked Mechanically

PDSW 528 (SMG) – Unlocked at Rank 5

Expedite 12 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Rank 12

.50 GS (Handgun) – Unlocked at Rank 13

STRELA-P (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 14

JOKR (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 24

RAAL MG (LMG) – Unlocked at Rank 25

Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 28

RPG-7 (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 32

Lockwood 300 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Rank 36

Riot Protect (Melee) – Unlocked at Rank 37

Fennec 45 (SMG) – Unlocked at Rank 38

Basilisk (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 39

Signal 50 (Sniper) – Unlocked at Rank 44

Trendy Warfare 2 is accessible on the Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, PS4, PS5, and Home windows PC by way of Steam and Battle.internet. Gamers can soar proper in and check out the totally different weapons right now.



