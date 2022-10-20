How to unlock, all categories, and more

Remaining Fantasy XIV has a whole lot of in-game options that incentivize gamers’ efforts by rewarding them with some wonderful loot and rewards for the time they spend within the sport.

One such nice characteristic is the Problem Logs, which permit followers to unlock and full weekly duties to assist them acquire rewards as they progress additional into the title.

The Problem logs are, sadly, not one thing that you’ll have entry to very early on within the sport. You will have to take a position a good bit of time in finishing among the fundamental quests earlier than it is possible for you to to entry the weekly challenges that the MMO has to supply.

The sport will not be precisely clear about how it is possible for you to to unlock these weekly missions and even the class of challenges that you could look ahead to. Therefore at present’s information will speak about how one can unlock Problem Logs in Remaining Fantasy XIV, and the classes during which it is possible for you to to take a position time in.

Unlocking Problem Logs in Remaining Fantasy XIV

To have the ability to unlock the Problem Logs in Remaining Fantasy XIV, the very first thing that you’ll be required to do is:

Attain stage 15 within the MMO because the missions to unlock Problem Logs are solely out there after this level in character development. When you attain this stage, you’ll be supplied with the “Name of the Sea” quest. Finishing it can unlock the “Rising to the Problem” mission.

To just accept the “Rising to the Problem” quest, you’ll be required to make your method to the Limsa Lominsa Higher Decks and speak to the NPC I’tolwann. After interacting with him the mission might be stay and you’ll then be made to stroll throughout the Higher Decks to converse with one other NPC who goes by the title of Quentenain.

After this, you’ll need to move over to Fisher’s Guild and speak to Wastlleid, the place you’ll need handy over the journal to him. In return, he will provide you with a brand new journal that may preserve observe of the Problem Logs.

Now you can choose the reward that you really want and the hunt will full, routinely prompting the message “Problem Log Obtained.” Now you can freely lookup and full Problem Logs in Remaining Fantasy XIV.

To have the ability to entry them, you’ll need to go to the sport’s Most important Menu, and you’ll find the LogAll Problem class there below “Logs.”

All Problem classes in Remaining Fantasy XIV

Here’s a record of all of the problem classes that you could entry within the MMO:

Battles

PvP

FATE

Levequests

Crafting & Gathering

Treasure Hunt

Beast Tribes

Grand Firm

Retainers

Gold Saucer

Eureka

Full

Every of the classes talked about above will arrive with a special goal that you’ll be required to finish, and permit rewards which can be unique to them.

The Problem Logs reset each week in Remaining Fantasy XIV, and you’ll full them whereas advancing by the primary narrative to make it simpler to acquire their rewards.



