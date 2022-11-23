How to turn on Do Not Disturb on iOS 16

Don’t disturb, additionally goes by the brief type DND is a characteristic that turns out to be useful when wanted essentially the most. Turning on don’t disturb mode on iOS 16 will certainly enable you keep targeted in your work and preserve away all of the distractions of undesirable notifications. If you’re in search of a technique to activate don’t disturb mode on iOS 16 then you’ve come to the suitable place. Learn until the top to get to know extra about this characteristic.

Because the launch of iOS 16, don’t disturb isn’t been the identical. Now, as a substitute of getting a separate possibility for don’t disturb, customers have to allow don’t disturb mode and make modifications accordingly from the main target tab within the settings app. In case your system is operating iOS 16 or later then it is advisable observe the steps given beneath to activate the don’t disturb characteristic.

activate don’t disturb on iOS 16

Go to the settings app in your system operating iOS 16. Click on on the main target tab. Faucet on the don’t disturb possibility. Faucet on individuals to select from which contacts you want to obtain notifications and calls when don’t disturb is turned on. Faucet on Apps to select from which apps you want to obtain notifications when don’t disturb is turned on. Allow time delicate notification. Return to the primary web page of don’t disturb. Click on on add schedule. Faucet on time and select on which day and on what time you want to don’t disturb to get activated routinely. You could even choose the placement and apps as per your selection. When don’t disturb is turned on, in your iOS 16 operating system, you will notice a crescent moon icon seem within the standing bar and on the lock display screen as properly.

activate Do Not Disturb on iPhone in iOS 16

The don’t disturb characteristic is mainly used to silence calls and notifications. If you’re working or learning or busy with another work that requires your undivided consideration, then the don’t disturb characteristic is for you. It’ll preserve you away from all of the distractions attributable to textual content messages or calls or notifications. It gained’t simply silence them from you however as a substitute, it should block all these notifications and calls till you disable the don’t disturb characteristic.

You’ll be able to even select to dam the calls and notifications from particular functions as properly. Customers even have the choice to set the period so it may be turned on and off routinely with out doing it manually. When you have allows location companies then don’t disturb will routinely detect the place and allow itself if in case you have scheduled it for the place and time each.

