How to travel to Svartalfheim

God of Conflict Ragnarok, the extremely anticipated sequel to Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 masterpiece, has lastly hit the market.

Whereas the pre-launch interval of the sport was considerably marred by leaks and spoilers, gamers can lastly get to take a look at all the pieces it has to supply themselves.

One of the crucial thrilling features of God of Conflict Ragnarok is that gamers can go to all 9 realms from Norse mythology within the sport. This can be a important improve from the final sport, the place sure realms have been locked by the All-Father, Odin.

Throughout their journey in God of Conflict Ragnarok, one of many first realms that gamers go to exterior of Midgard is Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves.

Additionally referred to as Nidavellir (or Niðavellir, to accommodate the previous Norse alphabet), the realm consists of rocky islands, mountains, cities with spectacular dwarven structure, water wheels, and geysers. It additionally incorporates new enemy sorts like Grims and Wretches.

Let’s check out how God of Conflict Ragnarok gamers can attain the realm of the dwarves.

Disclaimer: This text incorporates main story spoilers for God of Conflict Ragnarok.

How Kratos and Atreus’ journey to Svartalfheim performs out in God of Conflict Ragnarok

Shortly after God of Conflict Ragnarok kicks off, Kratos and Atreus are visited by a well-known face: Thor, the Aesir God of Thunder. Thor’s look signifies that the imaginative and prescient Atreus had on the finish of the final sport has come true.

Surprisingly, Thor doesn’t act aggressively in any respect, apart from brandishing his hammer. As a substitute, he asks if he can come into their home and gives them a drink. Kratos obliges, and the humongous determine of Thor, together with Odin’s two ravens, walks into their hut and takes in its inhabitants.

After a little bit of banter, Thor alerts the ravens to ask Odin into the hut. The All-Father walks in and will get straight to enterprise. He gives Kratos peace on the situation that Atreus stops in search of Tyr, the Norse god of battle.

Though that is new to Kratos, he refuses to conform to Odin’s deal, which prompts Thor to assault him. What follows is a bloody battle that ends within the partial destruction of Kratos’s hut and a stalemate.

Nonetheless, the aftermath leaves each Kratos and Atreus sure of the truth that their residence in Midgard is now not secure for them.

Thankfully, the Huldra brothers, Brok and Sindri, provide the pair their very own place. It’s situated contained in the Realm between Realms and serves as their base of operations in the meanwhile.

After some dialogue, it’s determined that the following step in Atreus’s plan to cease Ragnarok is to trace down and rescue Tyr, who’s supposedly within the mines of Svartalfheim.

Nonetheless, with Odin having blocked entry to the realm journey room and, due to this fact, all realms, Kratos’s Bifrost is of no use. That is the place Brok and Sindri are available.

Utilizing a custom-made machine for him, they use Mimir’s Bifrost crystal eyes to make a brand new journey machine that resembles the journey stones from God of Conflict 2018: a Yggdrasil Seed.

The brothers additionally reconfigure mystic gateways to simply accept the Seeds and permit the consumer to journey to any realm. Every realm will get its personal seed, as is indicated by Sindri when he fingers Kratos the Seed for Svartalfheim.

Gamers will then have to take a look at the gateway, choose Svartalfheim, and maintain the “X” button for the “Affirm” choice to lock in Svartalfheim and enter the Mystic Gateway.

Shortly after, the pair will arrive on the fringe of Nidavellir metropolis and might begin their seek for Tyr.

