How to transfer your COD Points to Warzone 2 on Steam?

Warzone 2 goes dwell later tonight, and the brand new launch could have better accessibility, with Activision bringing again the franchise on Steam. Like the primary recreation, the second chapter will observe the identical mannequin and be free to play. This should not trigger too many issues for many issues, however the case is separate for COD Factors.

Given the premium nature of this forex, Activision has allowed customers to switch their remaining funds to Warzone 2 after they begin their journey. Sadly, a current rumor on social media means that the switch will not be easy.

Name of Responsibility Factors will switch from MW2019, Black Ops Chilly Warfare, Vanguard, or Warzone 1 to Fashionable Warfare II and Warzone 2 in the event you play on the identical platform & retailer.

It was introduced earlier that the COD Factors could be transferrable so long as the consumer just isn’t altering platforms. The most recent developments, sadly, trace in the direction of the lack of PC gamers to make use of the cash on Steam that they bought on Battle Web. This shall be horrible information if it seems to be true since it should imply gamers will lose plenty of assets they bought by paying real-life cash.

The rumored restrictions on the switch of COD Factors to Warzone 2 for PC gamers could possibly be a serious situation

Warzone 2 shall be a completely new begin for all of the gamers as they start with a clean slate. This has been carried out to maintain issues contemporary and guarantee all gamers begin from the identical level. Nonetheless, customers can switch the COD Factors they have already got since these have been purchased with actual cash.

Gamers can do the switch freely in the event that they play the brand new recreation on the identical platform as Name of Responsibility Warzone. Sadly, there are some vital points for PC gamers if the rumors are true. Whereas there will not be a direct resolution, this is what Steam customers can do to make the most of their pre-existing COD Factors:

Step 1: Obtain Warzone 2 from Battle.Web and begin the sport.

Step 2: Log into your account, which can replicate all of the assets you could have. This contains the COD Factors, which shall be transferred robotically out of your Warzone account.

Step 3: Purchase what you want utilizing COD Factors. This will embody bundles and objects just like the Battle Move.

Step 4: Upon getting used COD Factors, sign off and shut the sport that you’ve downloaded from Battle.Web.

Step 5: Begin the model you downloaded from Steam and log in utilizing the identical Activision account. Make it possible for the 2 accounts are the identical.

Step 6: The purchases you made earlier within the Battle.Web model of Warzone 2 will now replicate within the Steam model. It is possible for you to to make use of all of the objects on the Steam model and make the most of the opposite options as supposed. When you spend cash on unlocking the Battle Move, for instance, you need to be capable to progress as supposed on Steam.

After all, that is merely a workaround, not a full-proof resolution. The truth that a PC consumer shall be required to obtain it in two locations feels pointless and cumbersome. Nonetheless, it should not less than permit PC gamers to make the most of the COD Factors they’ve spent their real-life cash on.



