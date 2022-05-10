How to speed up video on iPhone? Check a step-by-step guide here!!

Using the Photos and iMovie apps on your iPhone, it’s easy to speed up a slow-motion video or make a regular video go faster. We’ll show you how to speed up video on iPhone. Use your iPhone’s Photos app to change the speed of your slow-motion videos. In addition, you can also use the free iMovie app on your phone to speed up a regular video.

How to Speed Up Video on iPhone Using iMovie?

Thinking about how to speed up video on iPhone using an iMovie app. Carry out the steps below and get it done easily.

If you haven’t already, install iMovie now if you haven’t already.

2. Open the iMovie app, and if the Welcome screen comes up, tap “Continue.”

3. Tap the plus sign on the Projects page to start a new movie.

4. On the New Projects pop-up, tap “Movie.”

5. Find the video you want to speed up and tap it. Then, at the bottom of the screen, tap “Create Movie.”

6. Tap the video clip in the timeline on the page for editing videos. At the bottom of the screen, you should see tools for making changes to videos. iMovie has some tools for editing videos, like the ability to change the speed at which a video plays.

7. Tap the button that looks like a speedometer and says Speed.

8. Move the slider to the right, in the direction of the rabbit. The video will play up to twice as fast as usual depending on how far you drag it. If you tap the Play button near the top of the screen, you can see how your changes will look.

9. When you’re done making changes, tap “Done” in the top left corner of the screen.

10. Tap the Share button at the bottom of the screen and choose how you want to save the finished video.

A Guide To Speed Up Slo-Mo Videos on iPhone

Use the editing tools in the Photos app on your iPhone to bring your slow-mo video back to normal speed.

2. Open Photos on your iPhone to start the process. Tap “Albums” in the app’s bottom bar, and then tap “Slo-Mo.”

3. Choose “Slo-Mo” from the menu.

4. Choose the slow-motion video you want to speed up. When the video starts up in the full screen, tap “Edit” in the top right corner.

5. Click "Edit" in the upper right corner.

6. There are two kinds of vertical lines at the bottom of the edit page. The speed of the video is shown by how close the lines are to each other. The lines that far apart show that the video is moving slowly.

7. To speed up your video, drag the bracket bar from the beginning of the lines that are far apart to where the lines end on the right.

9. Now, all vertical lines are the same, which wasn’t the case before. Tap “Done” in the bottom-right corner of the screen to save your changes.

10. In the bottom-right corner, click "Done."

11. You can see that your slow-motion video is now a normal speed video by playing it in the Photos app. You’re finished.

Steps to Change Slo-mo Video to Normal Speed

So, now you have learned how to speed up video on iPhone, it’s time to know how to return to the normal speed.

Open the Photos app and tap “Albums” at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap “Slo-Mo” to see a list of the slow-motion videos you’ve taken, and then pick one to speed up.

3. Touch “Edit” at the top of the screen.

4. The video timeline is at the bottom of the screen. The dashes that are close together show how fast the video is going, and the dashes that are farther apart show how fast the video is going. At each end of the slow-motion section, the drag bars are a little bit bigger. In the Photos app, you can look at and change the slow-motion part of a Slo-Mo video.

5. To return the video to full speed, put your finger on the first drag bar on the left and drag it to the right, pulling the full-speed video all the way to the end of the video. The slow-motion part should be taken out.

6. To get rid of slow motion in a video, drag the beginning of the slow motion section to the right, so the whole video is at normal speed.

7. Select “Done.”

Your video is now saved at full speed, but you can always come back later and use the drag bars to make slow motion happen anywhere in the video if you want to.

