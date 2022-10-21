How to solve the Shadow Bird puzzle

Gotham Knights is lastly dwell, and franchise followers aren’t precisely positive how they really feel about WB Video games’ newest title.

Whereas many appreciated a number of the gameplay elements that the title has to supply, there have been some who discovered a large number of flaws and optimization points with the sport.

Regardless of how one feels in regards to the title, many in the neighborhood are having fun with the narrative, the fight, and the puzzle-solving quests that Gotham Knights is throwing at them.

Fixing puzzles is without doubt one of the core elements of development within the title, and whereas a few of these are straightforward to crack, a good variety of them are slightly difficult and will confuse these new to the franchise. One such puzzle is the Shadow Chicken, a part of Case File 2.2 – “The Rabbit Gap” mission.

It’s one of many earliest puzzles you’ll need to finish, and fixing it’s a lot tougher than what meets the attention. At the moment’s information will go over all of the steps it is advisable to take to unravel the Shadow Chicken puzzle in Gotham Knights.

Fixing the Shadow Chicken puzzle in Gotham Knights

The Shadow Chicken puzzle will likely be one of many distinctive preliminary targets that you can be required to finish as you progress additional into the Gotham Knights narrative. It’s part of the Case File 2.2 “The Rabbit Gap” missions, and solely after you’ve got accomplished it should you be capable to attain the Courtroom of Owls’ secret hideout.

Whereas an early puzzle within the recreation, the Shadow Chicken remains to be a slightly difficult one to finish, and to have the ability to remedy it, you can be required to,

Create the shadow of a chook on the wall as quickly because the puzzle quest is lively. Whereas making your means by way of the targets of Case File 2.2, you’ll finally unlock the Shadow Chicken puzzle and attain an space the place you will discover quite a lot of sculptures surrounding you.

As soon as you’re within the space, you can be required to seek for a highlight that have to be activated to solid a shadow on the wall. Then making your technique to the sculptures on the traditional desk, you’ll need to regulate the figures in a means that casts the shadow of a chook on the wall.

This isn’t too troublesome to drag off however would require some trial and error out of your finish to finally get the sculpture positions good. As a rule of thumb, the shadow of the chook on the wall needs to be going through proper.

Relating to adjusting the sculpture, you may solely manipulate the totally different elements a sure variety of time. The talons, you’ll solely be capable to press as soon as, the beak twice, with each wings, three to 4 instances.

That is what makes the puzzle pretty difficult for newer gamers, and lots of have discovered themselves spending hours simply to unravel the riddle. Nonetheless, as quickly as they can solid the appropriate shadow chook on the wall, the puzzle will likely be full.

As quickly because the Shadow Chicken is full in Gotham Knights, a lower scene will set off the place the wall will cut up in two, and you’ll then be capable to make your technique to the Courtroom of Owls’ secret hideout.



