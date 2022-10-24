How to solve the Bell Symbol puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Story: Requiem is a sequel to the award-winning A Plague Story: Innocence. It follows siblings Amicia and Hugo as they escape their homeland to start out a brand new life within the far south, exploring wealthy, vibrant cities and areas.

Nevertheless, Hugo’s curse reawakens as soon as extra, and the siblings are pressured to flee within the face of imminent smash in hopes of trying to find a mystical island that might maintain the important thing to cleaning Hugo from his curse.

A Plague Story: Requiem was launched for PC, Xbox Collection X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Change (cloud model) on October 18, 2022, and options attractive visuals and a gripping story as you cope with supernatural forces.

A Plague Story: Requiem – Fixing the Bell Image puzzle

Amicia and her youthful brother, Hugo, in A Plague Story: Requiem (Picture by way of Asobo Studio)

Comparatively early on in A Plague Story: Requiem, one of many story quests entails the de Rune siblings searching for out Magister Vaudin, who is understood to have researched the Prima Macula for hundreds of years prior. Nevertheless, reaching him will not be as easy because it appears.

The Magister has locked himself away in a excessive tower, removed from the attain of the troopers patrolling the world. Moreover, the doorway to his research is blocked by a Bell Puzzle, and it should be solved to enter his research. Reaching him requires not brute drive however a metal thoughts with intelligent pondering.

Amicia should stealthily maneuver throughout a number of troopers patrolling the world to achieve the doorway to the Magister’s research. Stealth is very advisable, because the troopers can shortly take you out if noticed since you’ll possible not have any first rate armor to tank their hits.

Here is what you’ll want to do to finish the Image Bell puzzle in A Plague Story: Requiem –

Hearken to Lucas’s directions as he factors out that the bells are incorrectly organized, and use the sling to hit the 4 bells within the right order as instructed by Lucas to resolve the puzzle.

Intention rigorously on the bells utilizing the sling and hit them from left to proper.

Hit the primary bell as soon as.

Hit the second bell thrice.

The third bell should be rung twice.

And at last, the fourth bell should even be struck twice.

Amicia robotically reacts to the bells when struck within the right order, so don’t fret an excessive amount of about shedding focus in your solution to fixing the puzzle.

The bells are organized across the Solar within the center. Going from the left of the Solar, we now have:

Jupiter, formed like a Z

Mars, the subsequent image, is denoted by a circle with a line crossing by its heart horizontally.

Venus, the third bell, additionally has a circle denoting it. Nevertheless, the road crossing by its heart is vertical as a substitute.

Mercury, the ultimate bell, has a logo much like a circle however with an X on high of it.

That is it! The puzzle has now been solved and can reveal a secret door to the left, revealing Magister Vaudin to Lucas and Amicia. The story of A Plague Story: Requiem continues from this level and marks the top of the second chapter – Newcomers.



