How to solve Beneviento House doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose?

Resident Evil Village lately acquired the Gold Version replace, together with the Winters Enlargement. It provides a brand-new story DLC known as “Shadows of Rose,” new playable characters for The Mercenaries, and a third-person mode for the bottom recreation.

The story growth sees gamers tackle the position of Rosemary Winters as she searches for a remedy for her supernatural powers bestowed by the Megamycete throughout the hivemind itself.

Whereas Shadows of Rose is a moderately quick expertise, clocking in at round two hours, it options a few of the most artistic puzzles in Resident Evil Village. The Beneviento Home doll puzzle is without doubt one of the highlights of the DLC, which isn’t solely necessary for development however can be pretty difficult.

Notice: This text comprises delicate spoilers for Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose.

Fixing doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

The Beneviento Home within the base recreation of Resident Evil Village was simply probably the most memorable part for a lot of gamers, partly because of the puzzles that they needed to resolve to flee the place alive. Shadows of Rose adopts the same setting for a similar Beneviento part however presents a set of latest challenges for avid gamers to finish.

The puzzles begin when gamers first get to the internal part of the Beneviento mansion. Right here, they’re required to discover a pair of scissors to chop open a teddy bear, which homes a lacking piece of a door lock known as “Aid of a Youngster.”

As soon as in possession of the lacking piece, avid gamers are tasked with fixing a moderately advanced doll puzzle, which is required to advance to the subsequent story section.

The puzzle begins with gamers dealing with a diorama of a tenting spot, with a close-by be aware stating they should discover a option to gentle the campfire. The diorama has spots for 4 dolls, every with a sure title hooked up to it in addition to an merchandise. Gamers are basically required to amass the dolls and place them within the diorama the correct option to progress.

Here is how one can resolve the doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose:

It’s essential to seize the Lucy doll from the desk left of the principle desk within the Workshop.

Subsequent, it is best to head via the double doorways. Proceed down the hallway till you attain the door on the left, and use the “Aid of a Youngster” piece from the teddy bear to enter a room.

Right here, you possibly can seize the Catherine doll from the desk.

Subsequently, return to the Workshop and thru the door on the left.

Place Lucy and Catherine on the proper pedestals — every pedestal has a reputation — and gather them as soon as the drawer opens; the dolls are wanted later.

Get the pink key from the drawer.

Undergo Jimmy’s room on the alternative aspect of the Workshop by utilizing the important thing.

Right here, you will want to make use of Rose’s supernatural powers on the flower to go down the properly.

Seize the Jimmy doll on the backside of the properly.

Now, it’s good to head again to the Storage Room the place you grabbed the Catherine doll.

Put Catherine on the closest pedestal, Jimmy on the pedestal with the ‘current’, and Lucy on the pedestal up prime.

Seize all of the dolls, together with the one with the black hair, from the drawer, and head again to the Workshop.

Put the black-haired doll on the correct pedestal, Lucy on the left pedestal, Catherine on the again left pedestal, and Jimmy on the again proper pedestal.

Now you can seize the breaker field key on the desk as a reward, which is required to progress to the subsequent story section.

This concludes the information to fixing the moderately tough doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose. As soon as you’re in possession of the ultimate key, they will must go to the elevator and unlock the breaker field. Right here, you’ll obtain a map detailing the situation of the fuse required to energy the elevator to flee the nightmarish Beneviento Home.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is now accessible for obtain on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One, and Home windows PC.

