it’s troublesome to recollect issues particularly on the subject of remembering your Wi-Fi password. All of us set the Wi-Fi password with random letters and numbers in order that none can simply have entry to it. Simply think about some visitor got here to your home and whereas sipping tea they ask on your Wi-Fi password and also you don’t bear in mind it, you’ll have written it down on a bit of paper however that can be nowhere to be discovered. It’s easy to share a Wi-Fi password on the subject of sharing it between iOS gadgets.

It is likely to be a bit troublesome when somebody has an Android system. You can’t simply AirDrop your Wi-Fi password to an Android system like iPhone. there are different strategies that you should think about similar to scanning a QR code.

Find out how to share Wi-Fi passwords from iPhone to Android?

On this article, just a few strategies are listed displaying you how one can share Wi-Fi passwords from an iPhone system to an Android system.

METHOD 1: Utilizing Shortcut

Launch the iPhone shortcuts app. Navigate to the app’s gallery. Search for “QR your Wi-Fi.” It’s a pre-made Apple shortcut that features detailed directions for automating the QR code manufacturing process. It’s possible you’ll both arrange a widget, hit the icon in the principle Shortcuts app, or press the Play button on the shortcut when it’s open to run the shortcut. When requested by the shortcut, enter your Wi-Fi ID and password. The output of this will likely be a QR code. Scan this QR code together with your Android system’s digital camera app or a QR scanning app, or take a screenshot together with your iPhone. The code vanishes whenever you hit the Finished button, so don’t dismiss it with out utilizing it. Your Androidusing buddy ought to now be linked to your Wi-Fi community.

METHOD 2: Utilizing QR Code

Pay attention to the community info out of your router. The SSID (or community title), password, and community encryption methodology are all required (for instance, WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3, or none). This info is generally displayed on the aspect of the Wi-Fi router you utilize. Go to the App retailer in your iPhone. Set up a QR code generator. (Instance: Qrafter, my QR code generator, Visible codes) You’ll want to guarantee that the applying you might be putting in is particularly capable of create a Wi-Fi QR code. Whereas utilizing a QR code app, you would possibly want to decide on Hook up with Wi-Fi or one thing related from the record of doable code varieties. Within the related textual content areas, paste the knowledge you copied out of your router. Click on on Generate choice after filling within the particulars. You might also get the choice for creating code as per the app that you’ve put in. As soon as the code is generated it is possible for you to to see it in your display screen. Scan the code on the opposite Android system by way of the digital camera app or QR scanner. Click on on the title of the community and faucet on the be part of community pop up after scanning the QR code. Your Androidusing buddy ought to now be linked to your Wi-Fi community.

METHOD 3: Message App

Go to the settings app in your iPhone. Click on on Wi-Fi. In your linked community faucet on the i button. Faucet on the password to disclose your hidden password for Wi-Fi. Click on on the copy choice to repeat your password to the clipboard. It’s possible you’ll ship the copied textual content to any Android system through the messaging app.

That’s it, people! Comply with any of the strategies given above to share your Wi-Fi password from iPhone to Android system simply. share with us which methodology you’d select to share your Wi-Fi password, within the remark field down beneath.Till subsequent time, with one other matter. Until then, Toodles

