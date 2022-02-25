How to share live location on Snapchat?

Snapchat users will be able to keep track of their family and friends in a new way. Snapchat, like WhatsApp, has added a real-time location sharing tool that may be used as a temporary buddy system while friends and family are on their way home. This Snapchat feature is similar to the iOS Find My app. It allows users to see and share precise location information. WhatsApp, too, has a live location sharing capability.

How to broadcast your current location?

Follow the steps mentioned below to share your real-time location on Snapchat.

Open the Snapchat app to activate the setting.

Then go to a friend’s profile and touch on the “live location” option.

Choose and confirm the duration for which you want to share your location.

The status of live location sharing will be shown within the chat window with that friend once it got completed.

Snapchat users can share their live location with any of their Snapchat friends for a set amount of time, ranging from 15 minutes to a few hours. Users can even halt sharing their live position without notifying the other person to avoid being tracked, according to Snapchat. The Snapchat function will only operate if you actively enable it; otherwise, it will get disabled by default, and there will be no ability to broadcast your current location with all of your Snapchat friends.

Snapchat is introducing this feature to all users for the first time. Friends can already see where users were when they last used the program. SnapMap is extremely popular, with 250 million Snapchat users accessing it each month.

Furthermore, Snapchat cooperates with On Us, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual assault on college campuses. Snapchat will also include an in-app message regarding bystander awareness in addition to the buddy system feature. Here’s how to use Snapchat’s buddy function and share your real-time location.

Thanks for reading!! Stay tuned for more updates!!