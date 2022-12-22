How To Send Message On WhatsApp Without Saving A Number

For the longest of occasions WhatsApp didn’t supply the power to ship messages to a quantity. For those who wanted to message a brand new quantity, you had to put it aside to contacts, and seek for it on the WhatsApp Messenger. However issues modified in 2022. Now, there are a selection of the way to ship message on WhatsApp with out saving a quantity.

Ship messages to a quantity on WhatsApp with out including it to contact by texting your self

There are occasions once I’m known as to attend an occasion and the cab driver asks for my location on WhatsApp to choose and drop. Earlier, I used to save lots of their contact (which doesn’t make sense as a result of I’m going to textual content this quantity solely as soon as) to ship my location. However with the brand new WhatsApp replace, I can ship message to a quantity with out including it to my contact checklist by this straightforward technique:

WhatsApp lately rolled out a function that allows you to textual content your self. You’ll be able to seek for your individual chat field by looking for “You” on the WhatsApp search field. Enter or paste the unsaved cellphone quantity you wish to textual content and ship it to your self. The quantity will now seem in your chat. All you must do is faucet on the quantity and choose “Chat with <cellphone quantity>” possibility. It will open the chat window for that unsaved quantity in your display screen. Now you can message the quantity simply with out saving it to your contact checklist.

Ship messages with out including contact by means of WhatsApp group chat

There are occasions when you must textual content a selected individual from a bunch, which normally has an unlimited variety of contacts. On this case, you don’t want to save lots of their contact to succeed in out to them on the messaging service. Right here’s how:

Open the group chat. Faucet on the quantity you wish to textual content. You’ll get a pop-up. Choose the “Message <cellphone quantity>” possibility.

In case you’re unable to view the contact in messages, you may find the cellphone quantity in a bunch chat by tapping on the group identify and scrolling down to pick the cellphone quantity you wish to textual content. Comply with the aforementioned steps to textual content the quantity with out saving their contact in your smartphone.

Different methods to ship message on WhatsApp with out saving a quantity

There are different methods to carry out the wanted process as properly. For example, there are third-party apps like Simple Message that assist you to textual content a quantity on WhatsApp with out saving it. The iPhone customers also can create a shortcut for a similar. You’ll be able to even use the Truecaller app to carry out the required process.