How to search for the future star in Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event

Star-Seeker’s Sojourn is a brand new occasion in Genshin Influence, and it consists of exploration duties round Sumeru. With the assistance of Banu’s Knowledge gadget, Vacationers want to search out Future Star’s Path that may result in Future Star areas.

To extend the problem of the occasion, the builders have added a puzzle that you want to remedy when interacting with each Future Star’s Trial. This text will present you methods to full the primary day of Star-Seeker’s Sojourn in Genshin Influence and acquire 60 Primogems.

get the primary Future Star in Genshin Influence Star-Seeker’s Sojourn

Speak to Banu to start out the occasion (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Begin the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn by speaking to Banu in Pardhis Dhyai in Sumeru. She is going to fee you to search for her Future Stars round Sumeru with the assistance of an occasion gadget referred to as Banu’s Knowledge.

Do not forget that you will need to attain Journey Rank 30 earlier than you may take part within the Genshin Influence occasion. One other requirement is to finish Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 1 ‘By Mists of Smoke and Forests Darkish,’ however this may be skipped utilizing Fast Begin from the occasion web page.

Directions to make use of Banu’s Knowledge (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Banu’s Knowledge will point out the final course of the Future Star’s Path with a lightweight beam. When you’re near the trial, the gadget can have a smaller AoE gentle beam. The gadget’s ability has a cooldown of 4 seconds.

All seven levels for the occasion (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are seven levels in Star-Seeker’s Sojourn in Genshin Influence, and every might be unlocked daily, beginning with the primary day of the occasion. The primary stage is in Devantaka Mountain, Sumeru.

You possibly can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain and journey east till you attain the occasion location. Make sure that to equip the Banu’s Knowledge gadget, as it can assist you monitor the Future Star’s Path.

Future Star’s Path for the primary stage (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Future Star’s Path is on high of Smash Golem’s the rest, and you may attain this spot simply by gliding. Work together with the shiny location on the high to start out the puzzle.

Glide the wind present to achieve the highest of Smash Golem (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The puzzle right here is solved by utilizing the wind present and 4-Leaf Sigils to achieve the highest of Smash Golem’s head. It’s fairly a protracted journey, however there is no such thing as a time restrict, so you may restart even in the event you unintentionally fall.

The primary Future Star in Star-Seeker’s Sojourn (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You will discover the small inexperienced gem (Future Star) on high of Smash Golem and method it to finish the primary stage. There aren’t any enemies guarding this merchandise, so you may simply get hold of the gem.

When you full the primary problem, you may open the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn occasion web page to say the rewards. The prizes for at present are 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, two Expertise Degree-Up Supplies, and three Weapon Ascension Supplies.

In a earlier teaser, one other stage of Star-Seeker Sojourn was additionally proven to be offering 60 Primogems. In different phrases, Genshin Influence gamers will get round 420 Primogems by finishing all of the levels on this occasion.

