Genshin Impression gamers will come throughout many new Sumeru puzzles throughout their exploration and thru the most recent World Quests. Throughout Aranyaka Chapter III, gamers should seek for nurseries within the Sumeru rainforest space to acquire Vasmrti to progress additional within the questline.

Vasmrti is a necessary quest merchandise that gamers might want to full the Varun Gatha questline. Gamers should discover Sumeru to seek out 12 nurseries within the rainforest and procure all the required Vasmrti.

Finishing these quests gives tons of context about Tevyat’s historical past and Sumeru’s lore. Moreover, it’s an effective way to earn free Primogems to summon future playable characters in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression information to all places of nurseries in Sumeru’s rainforest

Genshin Impression gamers could have stumbled throughout nursery fields within the Sumeru rainforest. These are new puzzles that gamers can clear up to get to progress additional in Aranyaka Chapter III: Varun Gatha questline.

Throughout Varun Gatha’s questline, the final sub-quest would require gamers to seek out 12 nurseries within the Sumeru rainforest and procure Vasmrti from there. Nevertheless, gamers should clear up a puzzle at every nursery to unlock and gather the Vasmrti.

Location of nurseries on the north aspect of Sumeru rainforest (Picture through Genshin Impression)

The image above has marked the placement of all nurseries within the northern a part of the Sumeru rainforest. As seen from the marked places, Vacationers can discover the nurseries in teams round areas akin to Vanarana, Gandharva Ville, and Vissudha Fields. Genshin Impression gamers can teleport to the closest waypoint and head in the direction of the marked places to seek out the nursery.

In the meantime, Vacationers can discover the remaining nurseries within the southern a part of the Sumeru rainforest. The places of the remaining nurseries have been marked within the image connected beneath. Gamers should use the closest teleport waypoint and head to the marked places close to the Caravan Ribat, Port Ormos, and Devantaka Mountains.

Location of nurseries on the south aspect of Sumeru (Picture through Genshin Impression)

As soon as gamers have reached the nursery, they are going to discover glowing spirits on a flowerbed plot. Stand within the glowing spot to start out the puzzle. The important thing to fixing the puzzle is to step on all flowerbed tiles in a single go with out overlapping or breaking the chain. Do that till you attain the final tile, and gamers might be rewarded with a Vamsrti and a treasure chest.

Luckily, every nursery has the identical form of puzzle, however all of them will differ when it comes to problem. Therefore, some puzzles might be simpler to resolve than others. Gamers who would possibly discover the puzzles troublesome to resolve on their very own also can watch this glorious YouTube video which can information gamers on learn how to clear up all of the nursery flowerbed puzzles within the Sumeru rainforest.

As soon as Genshin Impression gamers have accomplished all of the puzzles and picked up all 12 Vasmrti, they will go to the hunt menu and monitor the following a part of the Varun Gatha questline to finish the Aranyaka Chapter III.

Sumeru is full of related puzzles positioned throughout the rainforest. Gamers ought to undoubtedly be looking out for these throughout their exploration.