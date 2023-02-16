How to redeem Loverwatch rewards in Overwatch 2

On Valentine’s Day, Overwatch 2 writer Blizzard Leisure introduced “Loverwatch.” It’s a browser-based, free-to-play visible novel the place gamers date three of the preferred heroes from the long-lasting multiplayer FPS collection. Gamers will get to romance Genji, Mercy, and Cupid Hanzo within the quick journey sport. Apparently, gamers are rewarded for enjoying the sport on high of being a enjoyable non-canon expertise.

These come within the type of Participant Icons, titles, and even a spotlight for Hanzo. Whereas the VN is fairly easy to beat, followers could also be questioning easy methods to redeem these rewards because of its linear nature.

Gamers might want to log in to their Blizzard account to redeem Loverwatch rewards for Overwtach 2

Following are the steps to acquire the rewards:

Earlier than beginning the sport, make sure you log in. Choose Account on the highest proper nook of the display and hit Log In Enter your account particulars. A profitable log-in will present the username on the proper. Play by means of the Loverwatch visible novel. Observe that gamers should get good endings for every character so gamers should play by means of thrice. This contains the 2 playthroughs for Genji and Mercy and a 3rd shorter session with Cupid Hanzo, which is unlocked after romancing Mercy and Genji. Choose New Recreation once more to start the Cupid Hanzo romance as soon as the necessities have been met. After every path, gamers shall be notified that they’ve obtained rewards for completion. Return to the primary menu for Loverwatch and choose the Rewards possibility. A listing of all unlocked rewards shall be listed. Click on on the Redeem tab the place relevant to tie these goodies to your account. Gamers will obtain the rewards inside 48 hours. Gamers can register to the primary sport and test if they’ve obtained the Titles, Icons, and Spotlight.

That is all gamers must know to redeem the rewards for enjoying Loverwatch.

The premise of Loverwatch

Gamers management the namable protagonist within the collection’ universe. Happening throughout acquainted locales from the Blizzard franchise, like Circuit Royal and Nepal, gamers will attempt to woo two key characters: Genji and Mercy. All with the assistance of Cupid Hanzo, after all.

Whereas the visible novel is linear, gamers should choose from numerous dialogue choices. However your “date” can reply eagerly or poorly relying on the selection made. The aim is to pick the proper choices to safe a Good Ending. Many situations will take a look at the participant’s information of the sport’s lore. However general, it ought to be simple for brand spanking new gamers to get by means of simply, although some references shall be international to them.

Loverwatch is offered to play solely till February 28, 2023. Play the sport and seize the rewards earlier than the ultimate window. After this era, the sport shall be unavailable to play as the positioning will doubtless be taken down. Nonetheless, the primary sport is a multiplayer FPS with a 5v5 setup in opposition to different gamers in both informal or aggressive situations. Additionally it is free to play and is offered on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, and Nintendo Change platforms.



