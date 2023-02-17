How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes

Genshin Influence 3.5 livestream may have lots to supply concerning HoYoverse’s subsequent replace on the planet of Teyvat. With the continued Sumeru arc, the corporate nonetheless has fairly a little bit of content material in retailer earlier than the discharge of the subsequent massive area. One may even say the sport is within the filler stage now, with fascinating occasions and characters to maintain everybody busy.

Usually, the particular program for Genshin Influence 3.5 is scheduled to happen a couple of days earlier than the replace goes stay. On February 17, 2023, at 7:00 am (UTC -5), gamers can head to the sport’s official Twitch channel to view this system and search for three particular Primogem codes. These codes will collectively present 300 Primogems for everybody, serving to gamers go for further summons in gacha banners.

This text reveals you how you can declare Primogems from each the in-game settings and HoYoverse’s official web site.

Genshin Influence 3.5 livestream particulars and how you can redeem codes (February 2023)

Model 3.5 will introduce Dehya and Mika as two new characters on the roster, every with a singular set of kits.

Each characters have beforehand been teased in-game. Dehya performed a significant position within the Archon quest of Sumeru. Mika, then again, was launched for a quick interval in v3.1.

Genshin Influence 3.5 may also carry one other main occasion to Mondstadt, the place gamers will get an elevated variety of Primogems, Crown of Insights, and a weapon as rewards.

Extra in regards to the upcoming sport model might be revealed intimately within the particular program scheduled for 7:00 am (UTC -5). This system’s launch instances for all main areas are as follows:

Japanese Time – February 17 at 7:00 am

– February 17 at 7:00 am UTC Time – February 17 at 12:00 pm

– February 17 at 12:00 pm CEST – February 17 at 2:00 pm

– February 17 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Imply Time- February 17 at 12:00 pm

February 17 at 12:00 pm Australian Japanese Time – February 17 at 11:00 pm

– February 17 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time – February 17 at 10:00 pm

– February 17 at 10:00 pm Central European Time – February 17 at 1:00 pm

– February 17 at 1:00 pm Central Time- February 17 at 6:00 am

February 17 at 6:00 am Indian Commonplace Time – February 17 at 5:30 pm

– February 17 at 5:30 pm Pacific Commonplace Time – February 17 at 4:00 am

– February 17 at 4:00 am Western European Time– February 17 at 12:00 pm

As talked about earlier, one of many issues that makes Genshin livestreams extra well-liked is the reveal of latest Primogem codes. These codes might be redeemed each through in-game settings and HoYoverse’s official web site. Doing so will grant 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit, and 10 Enhancement Ores.

In-game settings (Picture through Genshin Influence)

You should utilize the steps under to redeem the codes from inside the sport:

Launch the sport and cargo into your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which might be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on on Redeem code below the “Accounts” tab.

Paste the code supplied in the course of the livestream and click on on redeem.

To redeem the codes from HoYoverse’s official web site, observe these steps:

Head to this hyperlink to open the code redemption web page.

Log in utilizing your credentials.

Choose the area wherein you play.

Paste the code within the third clean house that claims “Enter Redemption Code.”

Code redemption web page (Picture through HoYoverse)

Please word that Genshin Influence livestream codes are short-term, giving everybody a 12-hour window to redeem them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



