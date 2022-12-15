How to redeem, features, and more

Bloons TD 6 is the newest sport that’s being provided free of charge within the Epic Video games Retailer. Developed and revealed by Ninja Kiwi, it’s the sixth entry into the favored sequence of Tower Protection video video games.

Initially launched for Home windows, iOS and Android in 2018, the sport has obtained widespread acclaim from critics and players alike, establishing the franchise as a mainstay on this style of gaming.

Bloons TD 6 is amongst probably the most commercially profitable and well-liked video video games within the Tower Protection style, and with the vacation season in full swing, followers will lastly be capable of get their arms on the title at no expense in any respect, bringing in some further festive cheer.

Bloons TD 6 shall be obtainable free of charge on Epic Video games Retailer for a brief time period

The world of Bloons TD 6 is an ever-expanding one, replete with new content material, methods, and thousands and thousands of energetic gamers across the globe.

It is a superb title for followers to immerse themselves in numerous hours of leisure, with a complete 4-player co-op mode, model new Boss Occasions, and extra trophies than ever to grind for.

With Christmas approaching, the world of video video games has been taken over by the festive spirit of the vacations. That is mirrored within the extensive gallery of gross sales and reductions obtainable on varied gaming platforms, with Epic Video games Retailer being no exception.

The best way to get hold of Bloons TD 6 free of charge on Epic Video games Retailer?

Epic Video games Retailer is famend for offering free video games to its playerbase over time, making it extraordinarily straightforward to avail these gives and revel in a large gallery of titles. Bloons TD 6 shall be obtainable to obtain free of charge for a time span of 24 hours.

To obtain the sport free of charge, all players must do is create a free Epic Video games account and allow two-factor authentication. This may give them entry to an expansive checklist of video video games, together with the free releases provided on common events.

What’s new in Bloons TD 6?

Ninja Kiwi just lately launched a model new replace for the sport, titled the Mega Holidays replace, which can certainly hold players engaged for hours on finish. These are the patch notes that the builders have offered concerning the brand new options:

Battle in opposition to the superior resistances and immunities of The Armored Behemoth, Dreadbloon!

Uncover the tower-buffing placements on the brand new Newbie map, One Two Tree!

Slay the Bloons in festive spirit with the brand new Captain Churchill pores and skin, Sleigh Churchill!

Trophy retailer gadgets, quality-of-life enhancements, steadiness adjustments, and far more!

With a plethora of brand name new content material being launched within the sport, players will miss out if they do not get their arms on the title whereas it’s obtainable free of charge on the Epic Video games Retailer. The franchise is a staple within the Tower Protection style, and the newest installment does justice to the legacy of the sequence.

