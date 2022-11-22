How to play on Colosseo map in Overwatch 2

First-person shooter Overwatch 2 offers steady cooperative taking pictures motion in a shared universe for player-versus-player situations as a sequel to Blizzard Leisure’s hero shooter Overwatch from 2016. An essential change in Overwatch 2 was the drop in group sizes from six to 5 in PvP video games.

There are a number of modes accessible that may be performed on selective maps. Colosseo is one among them, and is barely accessible for the Push mode.

The Colosseo map relies on Rome, the place gamers battle it out in and across the Colosseum, along with the town’s charming cobblestone streets. It provides gladiator vibes with stunning structure that consists of small Italian cafes, museum halls, and terrace gardens.

The map is reasonably restricted in comparison with different choices in Overwatch 2. It is usually noteworthy because it was created for the unique mode known as Push, whereby two groups try to escort a robotic and transfer it to the opponent’s facet.

Every little thing a participant must know concerning the Colosseo map in Overwatch 2

Colosseo is a lovely however reasonably compact map. Players ought to understand it in and out because it has many tight angles to be careful for. There are areas the place enemies can flank from simply, and there are excessive partitions and home windows that can be utilized for good positioning.

A complete of 15 well being packs are unfold out over the map. Gamers ought to memorize their placement to heal-up and return to the battlefield as quickly as attainable whereas evading near-death. The structure of Colosseo is mirrored, thus all the things that’s current on one facet is laid out precisely the identical on the opposite.

Colosseo has tall vertical skyboxes, small partitions, and quick buildings. There are areas which are solely accessible to sure heroes. So, gamers must make their alternatives correctly.

With out a correct hero mixture, it is going to be very tough to win matches in Colosseo. There are various tight spots from the place heroes like Widowmaker and Hanzo may have the benefit of giving crucial hits. There are even giant pitfalls previous the primary checkpoint on each websites, the place gamers have to be cautious or else the enemy group can push them off the map with some heroes’ skills, like Pharah’s Concussive Blast.

Each groups should make their approach to the map’s middle and interact in fight to grab possession of the robotic, which might be positioned on a slim pathway. It’s going to transfer in a predetermined path. Massive pitfalls, towering partitions, buildings’ home windows, tight straightaways, and different obstacles are only a few of the challenges the group managing the robotic should conquer in Colosseo.

Greatest hero mixture for Colosseo in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt + Genji + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

Greatest hero mixture for Colosseo (Photographs by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Reinhardt might be appropriate for this map as he’s a melee-based Tank in Overwatch 2 and is finest for compact locations. His Barrier Defend shines at defending his squad as they advance ahead or defend boundaries throughout the map’s slim passageways.

In Colosseo, enemies usually tend to group collectively at tight spots and slim roadways, making his skills – Hearth Strike, Cost, and Earthshatter – extraordinarily efficient.

Pharah and Mercy would be the group’s two major Harm-Help duos, they usually make use of Colosseo’s nice verticality by barraging enemies from a wide range of angles within the air. With the assistance of the latter’s Caduceus Employees, Guardian Angel, and Resurrect, Pharah can fly by means of the air and leap over buildings together with her Bounce Jet as Mercy follows and helps her.

Genji is a superb Harm hero in Overwatch 2, and is finest at flanking enemies with the assistance of his Cyber Agility. In Colosseo, there are a lot of routes that can assist him flank enemies with ease, permitting him to strike along with his Shurikens from nice positions.

In the meantime, Ana is a wonderful Help hero and might heal Genji from an important distance, and even play on the offensive facet and assist Reinhardt. Her skills – Sleep Dart, Biotic Grenade, and Nano Enhance – are the most effective on this map.



