How to play on Busan map in Overwatch 2?

Busan is a Management map in Overwatch 2 that leads gamers to 3 places in South Korea’s second-largest metropolis. Every group will expertise frenetic Management matches throughout the map’s MEKA Base, Sanctuary, and Downtown sections, which mix conventional and futuristic Korean esthetics. Busan is without doubt one of the most detailed Overwatch maps but, with playable arcade machines and drums.

It is also by far probably the most complicated map, with a lot of flank routes and new environmental mechanics to use. If you wish to grasp the brand new map and tackle others who have already got it, listed here are some important methods and key counters to the already rising meta-maneuvers.

Basic Suggestions for Busan in Overwatch 2

Mystical shrine. Marvelous metropolis. MEKA Base. Your BUSAN journey begins quickly on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! Mystical shrine. Marvelous metropolis. MEKA Base.Your BUSAN journey begins quickly on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! https://t.co/BBPxoU1jyf

Downtown

Downtown in Overwatch 2 is full of tall buildings with flat rooftops that sniper Heroes like Widowmaker and Ashe can scale because of their mobility. Profit from these vantage factors by sniping enemies contained in the management level and alongside the map’s slender streets.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary in Overwatch 2 is a reasonably flat map with loads of pure cowl and lengthy sightlines to the management level, making it superb for sniping and flanking. To benefit from Sanctuary’s distinctive terrain, strive combining Heroes like Widowmaker and Soldier: 76.

MEKA Base

The management level of MEKA Base in Overwatch 2 has three boundaries that rise and decrease on a timer, offering and eradicating cowl across the space. Use this distinctive map characteristic to your benefit by poking at enemy groups from afar whereas the partitions are lowered and drive close-range engagements when the partitions are raised.

Efficient Hero composition for Busan

Genji

Genji makes use of Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike to shortly maneuver round Busan, permitting him to shortly remove key enemy targets from a number of angles. His Deflect can be a wonderful software for crossing sniper sightlines and safely returning enemy fireplace. Whereas collaborating in group fights across the management level, Dragonblade and Swift Strike reset permit him to shortly slay a number of enemies.

Reinhardt

Reinhardt makes use of Barrier Area to guard his group alongside Busan’s sightlines and tight corridors whereas additionally dealing heavy harm up shut with Rocket Hammer. Reinhardt can even land Fireplace Strikes and Deadly Prices extra continuously as a result of map’s slender choke factors. Earthshatter can disrupt complete enemy groups and set them up for different skills when combating round management factors.

Ana

Ana makes use of Biotic Rifle to help her group from afar in Sanctuary and Downtown, benefiting from Busan’s ample cowl and lengthy sight strains in Overwatch 2. Her Sleep Dart and Biotic Grenade are additionally helpful for incapacitating key enemy targets and coping with huddled teams of enemies. Nano Increase additionally works properly with Genji and Sojourn, rising their harm output and survivability.

Lucio

With Pace Increase and Amp It Up, Lucio improves his group’s mobility, permitting them to safe Busan’s management factors forward of the enemy group. His Soundwave additionally excels at disrupting enemy positioning, pushing again advancing enemies, and figuring out vital targets. Whereas combating in a group, his Therapeutic Increase and Sound Barrier present highly effective area-based therapeutic and survivability.

Sojourn

Sojourn’s Railgun is efficient towards each close-range and long-range snipers, particularly when enhanced by Overclock. Her excessive leap on Energy Slide additionally permits her to succeed in Busan’s quite a few vantage factors and flanking routes. Sojourn’s Disruptor Shot gives her with heavy area-based harm that additionally snares foes, permitting her to manage house and cope with foes contained in the management level.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



