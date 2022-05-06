How to play Fortnite on iPhone free using Xbox Cloud Gaming?

As soon as Epic Games started fighting with Apple and Google over app store fees, playing Fortnite on a mobile device has become more difficult, or even impossible, since then. You could try it on iPhone via Nvidia’s GeForce Now but only if you got into a closed beta. But now, Epic Games has decided to partner with the company it spurned — Microsoft — and is putting Fortnite on pretty much anything with a screen for free via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

This is the first game that Microsoft has added to Xbox Cloud Gaming. All you need to play is a Microsoft account and an internet connection for your iOS, iPad, Android, or Windows device. It works through your web browser (click here to start playing now), with touch controls as well as support for gamepads, and yes, you can even bring the game to Valve’s Steam Deck portable.

Microsoft says that for now, it will evaluate feedback, but it plans to bring more free-to-play titles to the cloud. Epic gets its game in front of people who couldn’t play the game because they couldn’t install it or because they wanted to play when they were away from their main gaming machine.

The web version is also available on Android, not just iOS. If there had been an Android app, I’d say: Microsoft, on the other hand, can bring more people into the Xbox ecosystem, make them aware of its cloud gaming abilities, and maybe sell a few Game Pass subscriptions as a bonus.

How to Play Fortnite Free on iOS?

Thinking about how to play Fortnite on iPhone free? Microsoft has been making a lot of progress in making games more accessible and fun for everyone. People who work for Xbox said: “As part of our mission, we want to bring the joy and community of gaming to gamers wherever they are and make gaming more accessible to people around the world.”

For free, you can play Fortnite on any browser-enabled device with Xbox Cloud Gaming. We’ve teamed up with Epic Games to do this (Beta).

The process is also very simple. In order to play Fortnite for free on iOS via Xbox Cloud Gaming, all you need is:

A Microsoft account

An iOS, iPadOS device that can connect to the internet

That’s it. You don’t have to sit through a lengthy installation or need any paid memberships to play Fortnite on iOS. Simply visit Xbox.com/play on your phone’s web browser and log in with your Microsoft Account to party up with friends or earn your next Victory Royale in Fortnite.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is still in beta and is only available in 26 countries as of now. You’ll also need a fast internet connection to play Fortnite smoothly, without any lags or compression in its graphics. This is because everything is streamed to your device.

With that said, it’s still great to see Fortnite being available on iOS again and also remain as a free-to-play game on the cloud. This might open up more doors in the future and make gaming more accessible to everyone worldwide.

Conclusion

So, that’s about how to play Fortnite on iPhone free. Epic doesn’t seem to be taking a cloud version of Fortnite away from Nvidia just to give it to Microsoft, by the way. Here’s a statement from Nvidia GeForce Now boss Phil Eisler: “We believe all games should be playable on any device and see today’s announcement as an exciting one for all gamers!

With Epic, we’re working to make sure that Fortnite can be played with touch controls, streamed on GeForce NOW, and used on GeForce Now. Stay tuned for updates coming soon.”