How to play Damage class Heroes in Overwatch 2?

Injury Heroes in Overwatch are a vital a part of any staff. They decide its means to actively take map management with a purpose to safe the target. This function is for gamers assured of their means to take down any enemy that crosses their path.

Overwatch 2 contains a lengthy listing of Heroes who’ve completely different talents and roles within the recreation. It belongs to the Hero-shooter style within the First Particular person Shooter division. Listed below are the Heroes that gamers can select in response to their choice and playstyle.

There are three principal classes in Overwatch 2- Tank, Help, and Injury. The Injury class Heroes signify the powerhouse of the staff. The skills and weapons of those characters allow gamers to inflict main harm on enemy groups.

The way to play Injury class Heroes in Overwatch 2?

Injury Heroes, because the identify suggests, are the canons of the staff. They exist on the map to take down enemies and cripple the opposition as a lot as potential. These gamers are most susceptible to dying in-game in comparison with another class. These heroes are focused more often than not to take away big obstacles from the equation.

All Injury Heroes

Overwatch 2 at present contains a complete of 17 Injury Heroes with the potential for extra being added to the listing sooner or later. The names are listed under.

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Me

Pharah

Reaper

Sojourn

Soldier 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Positioning

Overwatch 2 has a reasonable tempo and a variety of motion ingrained inside itself. Positioning is essential for Injury Heroes since they’ve decrease Well being Factors to their identify. The simplest methodology is to place close to Tanks and supply cowl and help whereas the staff pushes to take management of the target.

An alternate and extra radical strategy for such gamers is to flank and take aggressive fights from behind enemy strains. This permits the staff to execute a pincer technique, startling the enemy staff that daunts coordination enormously since everybody tries to outlive and abandon their roles.

Sustaining distance is one other key issue to recollect whereas taking part in Injury Heroes. Fixed motion and repositioning will be sure that the staff positive aspects the higher hand in securing the target and attaining flawless victory.

Goal Heroes

Injury Heroes excel at taking down different fragile Heroes and pushing again enemy Tanks. The first purpose of those gamers is to take down enemy Help and others of its variety. Supporting ally Tanks can be a vital activity at occasions.

By repeatedly focusing on enemy Help Heroes, gamers can demotivate their enemies and discourage them from pushing again head-on. Nonetheless, diving in to battle a number of Heroes directly shouldn’t be a sensible selection. It is very important return alive from a battle to rejuvenate and be part of the battle as soon as extra in any recreation mode.

The next have been essential elements to notice whereas choosing out or beginning with a Injury Hero. The aforementioned characters are constructed like glass canons that may inflict super harm however require the help of the staff infrequently. Comply with Sportskeeda for extra Overwatch 2 Hero Class guides.


























