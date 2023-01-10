How to play Brigitte in Overwatch 2: Strategies, tips, and more

Overwatch 2 has three main distributions of heroes: Tank, Injury, and Assist. After the match format modified from six-player groups to 5, the work of help heroes grew to become much more tenuous. The staff can shortly crumble with out core help as these heroes help the entrance liners.

Brigitte is a captivating help hero in Overwatch 2, as her therapeutic talents operate otherwise. Most help heroes belong within the again traces, however this hero has a toolkit that allows her to combat alongside the Vanguards of the staff. The assorted components of the battlefield can shortly shift the scenario and makes each fight distinctive.

Listed here are a number of the simplest ideas and methods for taking part in Brigitte in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Brigitte methods and gameplay ideas

Blizzard Leisure has launched Overwatch 2 as its newest hero-shooter. Varied gamers choose to primary a sure function and help the staff with their strengths. Every hero class is a bit of the puzzle, and the help heroes preserve the complete staff wholesome and in a position to combat towards the opposing staff.

Brigitte

Brigitte is a help hero and is initially from Gothenburg, Sweden, in accordance with the Overwatch 2 lore. She was initially sidelined however now joins the principle roster to guard and assist these in want.

Brigitte is the one help within the recreation who can deploy a private frontal protect, present therapeutic packs from a distance, and assault with a melee weapon.

Methods

Gamers who decide Brigitte to take fights in matches want to notice that they belong on the entrance traces along with the tanks. Since she will heal close by allies by damaging the enemies along with her melee weapon, it is a wonderful technique for the staff to stay shut.

Brigitte’s protect is small and may solely block incoming harm from a single course. The protect additionally has comparatively low well being, making her weak if a number of enemy heroes goal her. This help requires a secondary who can present therapeutic and take part in fights like Moira or Baptiste.

This hero is finest paired with aggressive protect Tanks like Sigma, who can present glorious cowl to guard the target and a one-way protect for taking down opposing gamers. Brigitte also can present distant heals to Injury heroes like Widowmaker and Pharah, who keep a distance from the battlefield and inflict harm on the enemies.

Suggestions

Each map has numerous ins and outs, and enjoying a relatively fragile help hero like Brigitte carries its dangers. Gamers could be sensible to completely study the map if they should again out of fights and make their approach to the therapeutic capsules and packs that spawn on the map.

Gamers can make the most of Brigitte’s knock-back capability to throw gamers off the perimeters of maps as a secondary manner of coping with enemy heroes. This tactic is nice to use on numerous maps, as most tanks choose to shut in and make house for the remainder of the staff.

This information has probably the most primary but efficient methods to play Brigitte in Overwatch 2. Remember to comply with Sportskeeda for the newest updates and extra hero guides.



