How To Open The Eyeball Chests In ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Hogwarts Legacy is stuffed with all kinds of mysteries and issues that appear inaccessible till you attain a sure level within the recreation. A kind of issues are the mysterious eyeball chests which you’ll discover throughout the map.

You may’t open them like regular chests in the remainder of Hogwarts Legacy. You may blast them with each spell you might have in your toolkit and nothing goes to make them budge. So you ways do you open them?

This was one thing even I needed to lookup, so I figured I’d assist out different individuals with this information. Seems it’s fairly straightforward and pretty logical, however it didn’t happen to me within the second, and I wanted some assist to attach the dots.

The hot button is the eyeball itself. The chest eyes you suspiciously, so the one strategy to open the chest is to not let it see you. That is achieved by way of the Disillusionment Allure. You’ll get this allure as you play by way of the principle storyline, and pretty early on, you’ll get a mission with Sebastian the place you need to sneak into the restricted part of the library. I can’t get into spoilers, however that’s the place you be taught the allure to keep away from detection, as it can flip you nearly absolutely invisible for the length.

So, that’s what you do. You begin some place the chest can not see you, you forged the Disillusionment Allure you then sneak up on it to open it. I imagine this can be achieved by way of the Invisibility Potion, however you’ll not unlock that till later, and it’s far more work to search out the substances and craft it. I’m nonetheless not clear on why you’d ever use it over the Disillusionment Allure, however perhaps there’s one thing I’m lacking. There are additional upgrades later within the recreation to extend your potential to maneuver when invisible, however I don’t assume you want them for these chests.

I imagine there are 25 of those eyeball chests in whole across the map, lots of them inside Hogwarts itself. I don’t know the place all of them are but, however I do know that they every offer you 500 gold. So 500 x 25 is 12,500, sufficient to purchase a complete lot of high-priced recipes or different gear. It’s truly a bit exhausting to earn gold within the recreation in any other case, because the second most important supply is from promoting gear you’re not utilizing any extra.

In order that’s the way you open the eyeball chests. Makes lots of sense, now that I do know the reply.

