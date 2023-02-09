How to obtain Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has gamers embarking on a magical journey as they discover the beloved Wizarding World. Players assume management of a self-insert protagonist recent into their fifth yr on the Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they discover what this title has to supply.

Naturally, college students should grasp varied facets of their curriculum, together with brewing quite a lot of potions. This information will cowl one such concoction that gamers can acquire comparatively early on within the recreation, the Wiggenweld Potion.

Be aware: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will observe. Viewer discretion is suggested.

Crafting the Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Crafting this explicit potion requires two main elements: Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves. The place these things might be discovered has been talked about under:

Dittany Leaves might be noticed whereas exploring the sport’s open world map or grown in both the Room of Requirement or Herbology Class greenhouse. These leaves require solely 10 minutes to assemble.

Horklump Juice is present in caves. You possibly can accumulate a sizeable amount of this ingredient inside underground chambers and within the Horklump Hole collapse Hogsmeade. It can be bought at J. Pippin’s Potions store for 50 Gold every.

To brew the Wiggenweld Potion, you’ll be able to both head to the Room of Requirement’s Potions Station or the Potions Classroom in Hogwarts. It takes about 15 seconds to arrange one unit of the merchandise.

Alternatively, it can be bought for 100 Cash per piece at J. Pippin’s Potions Store in Hogsmeade. You possibly can confer with the next picture to get the seller’s location on the mini-map.

J. Pippin’s Potions store location within the mini-map (Picture through YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

What’s Wiggenweld Potion used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

Here is what the in-game description of the Wiggenweld Potion says:

“Aids in therapeutic and restores a little bit of the drinker’s well being.”

As detailed in its in-game description, consuming the potion will restore a part of the person’s HP, that means you’ll want to preserve this potion useful always, particularly throughout fight.

The protagonist will get the merchandise’s first style in the course of the prologue when their mentor Professor Fig presents them a few of it to heal their accidents following an explosive introductory sequence.

What’s Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest title from Avalanche Software program and Portkey Video games (beneath the WB Video games label) and has gamers embark on a magical journey based mostly on the world of the Harry Potter books and flicks.

Along with uncovering the secrets and techniques of the fort, avid gamers can even discover a number of different iconic areas from the franchise, akin to Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

Nevertheless, as time goes by, it turns into clear that the protagonist is related to a sinister secret that might doubtlessly tear aside the wizarding world. True to the collection’ supply materials, the sport presents breathtaking environments, enjoyable, and strategic fight, in addition to a number of facet quests for avid gamers to immerse themselves in.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to return out on February 10, 2023, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, and PC. The last-gen console variations are nonetheless in growth, as is a Nintendo Change variant, which will likely be launched on July 25, 2023.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



