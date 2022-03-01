How to obtain the Raani Quest in Elden Ring?

For those who are perplexed by the Ranni questline, I’ll explain everything. I’ll also show you how to obtain the Moonlight Greatsword, which can get found at the top of Liurnia’s Moonlight Altar. The process is as follows:

1. At the Church of Elleh, speak with “Renna” (Ranni).

Ranni, the witch, appears for the first time early in the Elden Ring. You should go to the Church of Elleh at night after getting your horse, Torrent, from Melina. Ranni should be waiting for you there.

2. Conquer Caria Manor in Liurnia’s northwestern corner.

When you’re ready, go for Caria Manor, which is just north of the Academy, later in the game. That is a challenging place with buried hands, sorcerers, and hard troops. In the end, you’ll face Caria Manor’s boss, Royal Knight Loretta.

3. Speak with Ranni at her tower, which gets located behind Caria Manor.

Renna will expose herself to be Ranni and beg you to serve her. You must consent to proceed on this mission. If you don’t agree right now, you can come back to her later and agree.

4. In Siofra River Bank, talk to Blaidd.

The Elden Ring map’s Siofra River is one of the map’s primary subsurface areas. The lift at Siofra River Well, located close to the Minor Erdtree in the Mistwood, will take you there. Explore the region until you find Blaidd at the Hallowhorn Grounds. If you speak with him, he’ll tell you that he has no idea how to go inside Nokron. He does, however, say that one of Ranni’s other disciples, the sorcer Seluvis, could know how to proceed.

5. In Liurnia, speak with Seluvis.

Seluvis is the owner of the Three Sisters’ southernmost tower. He’ll instruct you to seek out the witch Sellen in Limgrave after a brief and abrupt conversation with him.

6. In Limgrave, speak with Sellen.

Sorceress Sellen may get located in Limgrave’s Waypoint Ruins cellar immediately beyond the Highway Bridge. If you haven’t visited the vault previously, it gets guarded by a Mad Pumpkin Head, whom you must beat before conversing with Sellen.

7. In Caelid, defeat General Radahn.

It all seems so simple, doesn’t it? Radahn is one of Elden Ring’s key bosses. Travel to Redmane Castle on the southeast island of the Caelid Wilds to locate him.

8. Choose Nokron’s Fingerslayer Blade.

After you beat Radahn, a meteorite will fall from the sky on top of the Eternal City of Nokron, allowing you to pass through. From the nearby Siofra River, make your way down there. You can climb atop the neighboring structure and follow the route to a new place from the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace.

9. Ranni must get the Blade.

Return to Ranni’s tower and engage with her to hand over the Fingerslayer Blade. She’ll congratulate you for your hard work and dedication and then inform you that your job is over.

10. In Renna’s Rise, use the teleporter.

Head to Renna’s Rise, just across from Caria Manor, now that you’ve handed the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni.

11. Pick up the phone and dial Miniature Ranni’s number.

There should be a treasure drop on a coffin in front of you when you arrive. You’ll discover a little Ranni doll inside, which is said to be chilly to the touch. Speak with the Miniature Ranni at the Site of Grace.

12. Baleful Shadow must get defeated.

As you go along Ainsel River, you’ll finally come upon a Baleful Shadow. It’s a formidable foe, but Ranni will reward you with a Discarded Palace Key once more.

13. Get your hands on the Moonlight Greatsword.

If you speak with Ranni, she’ll tell you that she’s departing right now “to the night sky.” She advises you to follow the Elden Lord’s route. She then vanishes. Wait a few seconds, and a treasure drop should appear around the base of the Two Fingers, where she vanished. If you loot it, you’ll finally get your hands on the renowned Dark Moon Greatsword (or Moonlight Greatsword).

Conclusion

Elden Ring has the well-known Moonlight Greatsword from previous Souls games, although it’s uneasy. You’ll have to spend several hours searching for Lunar Princess Ranni, a mystery sorceress who is crucial to your Elden Ring quest.