How to obtain Sol’s Courage armor set

God of Conflict Ragnarok has lastly been launched, giving gamers a conclusive chapter in Kratos and his son Atreus’ Norse saga. A direct sequel to the outstanding 2018 soft-reboot of the God of Conflict collection, God of Conflict Ragnarok options related gameplay mechanics, with a non-linear development and semi-open world construction, full of a number of thrilling aspect content material.

Very like the final sport, God of Conflict Ragnarok additionally sees the return of gentle RPG mechanics that have been launched to the collection with God of Conflict (2018), together with weapon upgrades, enchantments, a sturdy ability tree, and armor units with distinct perks connected to them.

Developer Santa Monica Studio has additionally added a function to improve each piece of armor to the max stage, making each armor set equally viable all through the runtime of the sport. This has allowed the builders to incorporate some actually intriguing perks in every armor piece that drastically alter gameplay and permit gamers to experiment with totally different playstyles.

One such armor set is Sol’s Braveness armor set, which will increase Kratos’ energy primarily based on his accessible rage. Here is a complete information on get hold of Sol’s Braveness armor set early in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Observe: This text incorporates gentle spoilers for God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Overview of Kratos’ Sol’s Braveness armor set in God of Conflict Ragnarok

Aside from being probably the most visually-appealing armor units for gamers to unlock early in God of Conflict Ragnarok, Sol’s Braveness armor set additionally has a singular perk of boosting Kratos’ energy attributes primarily based on his accessible rage. This is useful throughout boss fights within the sport.

The armor set additionally has a further bonus perk for redirecting injury from an incoming deadly assault to Kratos’ accessible rage as a substitute of his well being bar, growing survivability. Sol’s Braveness armor set additionally will increase Kratos’ “Vitality” stat.

Listed here are the bottom stats for every of Sol’s armor set items:

Sol’s Spaulders of Braveness: 20 Energy, 28 Protection, 28 Vitality

20 Energy, 28 Protection, 28 Vitality Sol’s Wraps of Braveness: 30 Energy, 18 Vitality

30 Energy, 18 Vitality Sol’s Belt of Braveness: 30 Protection, 18 Vitality

Acquiring Sol’s Braveness armor set in God of Conflict Ragnarok

Sol’s Braveness armor set is amongst the few high quality armors that gamers can unlock for Kratos pretty early within the sport. Proper after ending the Vanaheim quest line and getting Freya as a companion, gamers go to Midgard, the place they’ll select to discover the realm earlier than embarking on their seek for the Norns.

Whereas exploring Midgard, which now harbors a frozen lake of 9, gamers will come throughout a number of realm journey doorways accompanied by a Huldra Brothers’ Workshop. Throughout the Midgard part of the sport’s story, gamers can craft the Sol’s Braveness armor set at any of the Workshops in both Midgard or any of the opposite realms, together with the one in Sindri’s residence.

The crafting value of Sol’s Braveness armor is 5000 Hacksilver, which gamers can simply accumulate by merely exploring the accessible realms or promoting the artifacts and different unused assets at any of the Huldra Brothers’ Workshop. The armor, together with the Enlightenment set, Raven Tears set, and the Steinbjorn set is likely one of the finest early-game armor units that gamers can unlock within the sport.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



