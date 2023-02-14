Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Hogwarts Legacy players can find Knotgrass seed and spring at Hogsmeade (Image via Avalanche Software)
How to obtain Knotgrass seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

Rupali Gupta

Knotgrass seeds are one of many go-to substances in Hogwarts Legacy, given their significance. Potion brewing is among the many actions it’s essential to recurrently undertake for various functions. You’ll require the stated ingredient whenever you need to put together the invisibility potion.

Similar to within the tales, Avalanche Software program has gone with the identical substances that Harry Potter and his associates needed to grasp. Concerning the potions within the recreation, there are totally different selections accessible. Every concoction serves a specific goal, however some are extra vital than others.

The invisibility potion is one in every of your trusted aides in Hogwarts Legacy. You have to it to finish sure quests extra effectively, and therefore it’s suggested to maintain a couple of doses useful. Nevertheless, you have to Knotgrass seeds and sprigs to brew it. Fortunately, it’s pretty straightforward to search out these substances within the recreation.

Hogwarts Legacy gamers can discover Knotgrass seeds and sprigs in Hogsmeade

youtube-cover

Of all of the places in Hogwarts Legacy, Hogsmeade’s significance is second solely to the good fortress. The magical village has been recreated magnificently by Avalanche Software program, nevertheless it additionally has some sensible makes use of. In spite of everything, it’s the placement of a number of vital outlets whose gadgets you routinely want, lots of which you have to for development within the recreation.

The store you have to to satisfy your want for Knotgrass seeds is The Magic Neep. It’s positioned within the northwestern a part of Hogsmeade by the river. When you attain there, you’ll work together with Timothy Teasdale, who runs the place. By doing so, a window will open up showcasing all of the gadgets that he sells.

You may select to get the Knotgrass seed and sprig from right here. Nevertheless, you’ll want at the very least 350 Galleons, which is required to purchase them immediately. In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have the choice to develop the sprigs by rising them from the seeds first. Alternatively, you may immediately get the sprig and save different sources within the course of.

youtube-cover

Listed below are all of the several types of seeds and substances which are accessible in The Magic Neep.

Seed packets:

  • Fluxweed Seed – 350g
  • Knotgrass Seed – 350g
  • Mallowsweet Seed – 200g
  • Shrivelfig Seed – 450g

Room of Requirement gadgets:

Elements:

  • Dittany Leaves – 100g
  • Fluxweed Stem – 150g
  • Knotgrass Sprig – 150g
  • Mallowsweet Leaves – 100g
  • Shrivelfig Fruit – 150g

Easy methods to use Knotgrass seeds/sprigs?

As talked about earlier, the Knotgrass seeds/sprigs is required for brewing the invisibility potion. Nevertheless, you’ll want to accumulate the recipe earlier than you can begin the method. This may be finished from J. Pippin’s Potions.

youtube-cover

When you’ve acquired the recipe, your subsequent vacation spot ought to be the Room of Requirement. You may brew all of your potions right here, and never simply the invisibility variant. Three totally different substances are required to make it:

  • Knotgrass Sprig – 1
  • Leaping Toadstool Caps – 1
  • Troll Bogey – 1

It’s price noting that you simply’ll save a number of the hassle by getting a sprig immediately. Nevertheless, there can be a distinction in price, in order that’s one thing price remembering earlier than you decide in Hogwarts Legacy.


