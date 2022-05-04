In Elden Ring, the Tarnished can play around with some very cool and very fun spells. Even though most of them might not be very good at fighting, some of them are really fun to watch and have some great attack animations for players to enjoy. One of the most powerful and effective sorcery spells in the game is the Glintstone Icecrag Elden Ring, which needs 15 Intelligence to use.

People who use this spell can throw a glintstone-made cold mass at the enemy. It works well from close to mid-range. The projectile does a lot of damage and gets better with Intelligence.

It will also build up the Frostbite status effect on enemies, which will make them take 20% more damage and slow them down when they get back up. Useful for both PvE and PvP, the spell can quickly deal with some of the game’s toughest fights. So, how you obtain Glinstone Icecrag Elden Ring is a big question. Keep on scrolling the page to find the complete details here.

What is Glintstone Icecrag Elden Ring?

Sorcery called Glintstone Icecrag is something that players won’t be able to use right away in the game. They’ll first have to spend some time progressing Elden Ring’s story.

Seluvis gives the Tarnished the item at Seluvis’ Rise in Liurnia of the Lakes. The Tarnished must start Ranni, the Witch’s quest, and spend a lot of time on it before they can get the sorcery.

How to Obtain Glintstone Icecrag in Elden Ring?

The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to do this in order to get their hands on Glintstone Icecrag:

Caria Manor is to the north of Lake Liurnia. They should go there. You’ll meet Ranni, the Witch when you get to Ranni’s Rise. You’ll need to start her questline, which will first take you to the Redmane Castle in Caelid to fight the Starscourge, Gadahn.

Then, after talking to Ranni, players will be able to talk to Preceptor Seluvis at Seluvis’ Rise. Seluvis will not be in apparition form. In this case, the sorcerer wants a potion delivered to Nepheli Loux. This is the only task the NPC will give players before opening up his shop to them.

That doesn’t mean that Nepheli Loux doesn’t need to get the Tarnished for the quest to be done. Players can either go to the Roundtable Hold and give her the potion, or they can talk to Gideon Ofnir and have him get rid of it, or they can just keep going to the late game point and give it to the Dung Eater.

Elden Ring Tarnished will see that the quest has already been done for them when they return to Seluvis. In the next step, he will let people into his shop, and they can buy the Glintstone Icecrag from him for 7,500 runes.

Instead, the player can also finish Ranni’s quest in its entirety, which will kill Seluvis. You can find his bell bearings on his body in the Rise. If you bring them to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, you can buy all of his sorcery.

Conclusion

A spell called Glinstone Icecrag is thought to be one of the most useful in the game. Frostbite-based mage builders are very interested in this item. It grows very well with intelligence.