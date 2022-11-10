How to master Sombra in Overwatch 2?

Sombra is a harm Hero in Overwatch 2 who teleports across the battlefield utilizing hacks and motion skills whereas offering assist to her crew and taking out key targets. Gamers in Overwatch 2 might want to transfer shortly across the map, hack enemies, and coordinate eliminations with the crew utilizing her skills.

Sombra might not have probably the most harm, however she greater than compensates along with her sturdy assist skills. Let’s go over every of her skills, in addition to some suggestions and methods for mastering this Hero.

Mastering Sombra in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s hacker is armed with a high-powered pistol that has a brief, efficient vary, however may be deadly close-up. Sombra is meant to behave as a flanker and disruptor. Usually, one will need to find a well being pack, hack it, and configure the Translocator.

After that, use Stealth to flank the opposing crew earlier than hacking and killing somebody within the again line, ideally a assist hero. After they die or she is close to dying, use the Translocator to teleport out and heal Sombra with the hacked well being pack. Go away the enemy crew disoriented and with out assist at each alternative.

Utilizing her skills

Sombra can be in all places without delay throughout a match. All the time place a Translocator behind your crew. Activating the recall shortly will teleport you safely away from the enemy, permitting her to get behind them, take out an opponent, after which teleport away. She will be able to additionally destroy the Translocator manually, which won’t put the power on cooldown.

Sombra’s Machine Pistol works greatest when she is near the goal, so do not be afraid to method the enemy.

Sombra’s Hack capacity is the focus of her arsenal and the important thing to her victory. Hacking key targets corresponding to Tanks and Healers will make it simpler for her or her crew to eradicate them, whereas hacking Well being Packs close to factors of retreat will shortly restore an ally’s well being when a healer is not obtainable. Studying who and when to hack will make or break the Sombra expertise.

Hacked enemies will reveal whether or not or not their Final is charged, offering the crew with important info to resolve whether or not to push or bait their assaults. Hack can be utilized from Stealth, however she can be detected, which implies the enemy will be capable to see her briefly.

EMP, Sombra’s Final, offers harm and hacks all enemies inside a big radius. She will not be capable to land a killing blow with EMP as a result of it solely offers harm equal to 40% of the enemy’s present well being. As an alternative, EMP is used to organize the crew for bigger assaults, corresponding to permitting Genji to make use of Dragonblade unhindered or Zarya to simply group up the enemy with Graviton Surge in Overwatch 2.

Coordinate the EMP standing with the crew and solely use it if they’re close by and capable of capitalize on it. Moreover, EMP and Hacking will deactivate skills which can be at the moment in use. If used on the proper time, hacking enemies on this method can save the crew.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



