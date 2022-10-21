How to master Orisa in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 options all of the maps and heroes from its prequel, together with a number of extra additions. Blizzard has launched a number of tweaks to their characters with an overhaul of playstyles.

The sport loop options three playable courses: Tank, Harm, and Assist. There are a complete of 35 heroes on the Overwatch 2 roster and Orisa is among the eight playable tank-class characters.

This text will talk about Orisa in-depth and supply readability for gamers who want to grasp her.

Obtain full mastery over Orisa in Overwatch 2

An excerpt from Overwatch’s official wiki describes the tank as:

“Orisa is a newly-created omnic with each a coronary heart and persona. Urged to grow to be a hero by her creator, Efi Oladele, Orisa strives to proper wrongs and act because the hero the world wants. Whereas her relative inexperience could make her an occasional legal responsibility, Efi’s optimism and willingness to make modifications to Orisa’s adaptive synthetic intelligence have at all times been in a position to set issues proper.”

Orisa’s position on the battlefield

Ovverwatch 2 was launched with a rework to the match format, that includes 5v5 battles as an alternative of the established 6v6 of its predecessor. It is crucial for the tank to be the only protector of the workforce, particularly with the elimination of a secondary tank position.

Orisa is a really highly effective hero from the category. Not solely is she able to withstanding large bursts of harm from the enemy, however has sturdy pushing capabilities as properly.

In Overwatch 2, Orisa has a mediocre well being pool for a tank however excessive survivability because of her two defensive skills. Her armor and big hitbox enable her to be the main target of the enemy workforce whereas having the ability to survive by means of it. This discourages all damage-class heroes as there isn’t any one-shot means within the recreation in opposition to her when her armor is lively.

Overwatch 2 depends on goal precedence over kills and Orisa’s package permits her to carry and assault objects extraordinarily properly as she will be able to rush in whereas surviving oncoming injury, permitting her workforce to flank and rally behind her.

In Overwatch 2, her package comes with an armor means that offers her a number of buffs reminiscent of 40% injury discount, 125 non permanent hit factors, and a 50% discount in Fusion Driver’s warmth technology.

Moreover, there’s additionally her Javelin Spin, which negates nearly all of the projectiles within the recreation and will increase the motion velocity by 50%, after which 20% for 2 seconds after the flexibility has ended.

It does little in the best way of harm however disrupts enemies from positions and can be utilized to push them off the map as properly. She’s a really helpful hero for pushing and letting the enemy workforce concentrate on her.

In relation to offense, Orisa’s Power Javelin and Fusion Driver are very highly effective however include sure limitations.

The Fusion Driver has no reload however an overheat mechanic that should cease firing for some time. If not, it is going to overheat and have a two-second cooldown earlier than you possibly can hearth once more.

The Power Javelin is is an arcing projectile that does 60 injury, together with a knockback and mini stun on a direct hit. It does an extra 40 injury if the enemy will get pushed right into a wall with it.

Orisa counters

Orisa is robust at shut vary and might maintain plenty of injury together with her package. Nonetheless, she is closely depending on her healer.

She is weak in opposition to heroes with a protracted attain resulting from her low injury with Fusion Driver, which is a results of a long-range injury dropoff. Her Power Javelin has an arc that makes it tough to land on course as properly.

Here’s a listing of all Overwatch 2 heroes that may counter Orisa:

Tracer

Widowmaker

Genji

Pharah

Reaper

Tracer is a hero that Orisa gamers must be aware of as she will be able to simply harass the tank together with her motion skills that make her very tough to lock down.

Widowmaker has the last word energy over Orisa as her vary and excessive injury can take down the tank earlier than the participant even is aware of the place the pictures are getting fired from — particularly from a great vantage level.

Genji is one other difficult hero who can’t be locked down by Orisa as his motion and fast injury is extraordinarily tough to take care of.

Pharah can deal large quantities of harm whereas evading together with her flight means. She could be a menace to Orisa because the latter has a large hitbox and a really weak package for ranged flight fight.

Reaper’s means to maneuver out and in of fight whereas dealing heavy injury makes him a powerful counter as even Orisa’s Power Javelin phases by means of his Wraith Kind. He may steal the tank’s well being with The Reaping.

Greatest workforce composition

In Overwatch 2, Orisa’s means permits her to have a really egocentric playstyle, however there may be little or no she will be able to do if cornered. Whereas her means to push permits her to maneuver forward very properly, overextending it is extremely simple and might result in fast deaths if she stays away from the workforce for too lengthy.

Right here is the perfect workforce composition round Bastion as the first damage-dealer in Overwatch 2:

Bastion

Orisa

Pharah

Moira

Zenyatta

As Orisa holds object and covers, plenty of injury output can come from heroes with AoE skills reminiscent of Bastion and Pharah. Together with this, Zenyatta can place an orb for therapeutic as Orisa has no therapeutic skills.The workforce can mix the tank’s final alongside both Pharah’s or Bastion’s.

Orisa is a really highly effective tank hero in the proper palms and might flip the tide for a workforce with one good final forged. Overwatch 2 has introduced a number of stability tweaks, and this hero appears to have gotten the higher finish of the deal. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for extra hero guides and common recreation updates.



