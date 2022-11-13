How to master Mei in Overwatch 2

The Snow Queen is again in Overwatch 2, and she or he’s simply as cool as ever. She is without doubt one of the finest DPS characters within the recreation, and her package permits her to play an aggressive function or keep behind the tank. Mei’s talents additionally permit gamers to play as a Assist character and help their group.

Gamers can use her to dam paths, so they need to study the maps to take advantage of her talents. Mei might be locked after they start the sport, so that they might want to unlock her first.

A information to mastering Mei in Overwatch 2

Mei is a Injury class character who makes a speciality of slowly freezing and killing enemies. She will be able to catch agile heroes who maintain bouncing across the display by stopping enemy pushes. She’ll quickly be operating circles across the opposing group.

Her earlier job as a climatologist, somebody who research uncommon climate patterns, completely displays her persona. She alters terrain and blocks enemies along with her weather-altering expertise. Relying on choice, she will snipe enemies or get of their faces and dominate them. Her Final talent makes her a invaluable asset in group fights.

Mei is an unbiased hero who can heal, maintain factors, and cease enemy pushes. Gamers can play Mei as a solo duelist, flanking enemies and preventing them head-on, or use her talents to assist the group and take a extra supportive function within the struggle. Right here are some things gamers ought to learn about her playstyle with a purpose to get essentially the most out of her.

Since she is a Injury class character, her major aim is to get rid of the opponent’s Assist character. In consequence, the rule of divide and conquer is essentially the most environment friendly technique to obtain the aim.

Drive the opposing help right into a 1v1 battle, disabling their therapeutic and giving allies the higher hand. She has a bonus in 1v1 as a result of her increased well being than most Assist and Injury heroes in Overwatch 2.

Mei makes use of the ice wall to maintain enemies at bay, forestall them from gaining factors, and assist teammates escape. Nonetheless, she will use it aggressively as nicely. Ice partitions can isolate an opponent character from the remainder of the group by trapping them in a room along with her. By putting it beneath herself, she will cease enemies from fleeing and even use it to dodge assaults.

Although she will play alone, Overwatch 2 is a group recreation. Earlier than placing up partitions, collaborate with the group and talk with them. If the wall is inflicting issues for the allies, destroy it to assist them. Cryo-Freeze locks her in place, forcing enemies to attend for when she emerges. Enjoying with the group will maintain her secure and assist her survive in Overwatch 2.

If she’s alone and about to die, do not panic and squander Cryo-Freeze simply to die when she comes out of it. Enemies achieve final factors as they deal harm, so the additional well being she positive factors permits them to cost up their final quicker. This will increase the time it takes for her to respawn and rejoin the struggle to assist the group. So minimize your losses and sacrifice a life for the higher good.

She will be able to use Cryo-Freeze to obtain debuffs, eradicating any disadvantages she might have and immediately returning to the struggle. Within the warmth of the second, the cancelation function permits her to regain her footing with out lacking a beat. Cryo-Freeze can trick the enemy into turning round or reloading, permitting her to catch them off guard in Overwatch 2.



