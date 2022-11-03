How to master Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

To get essentially the most out of Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen character, gamers should first perceive her skills and one of the best methods to make use of them in an effort to survive on the battlefield. Grasp these, and she or he is usually a actual risk among the many different characters and roles obtainable.

Probably the most vital adjustments to heroes in Overwatch 2 is that groups not have a tank duo on the frontlines, however as an alternative a single character. Junker Queen thrives on this function. She is unlikely to share the highlight, so if you wish to be the focus, they cannot go incorrect together with her.

Tricks to play as Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

Junker Queen is an aggressive, close-ranged tank in Overwatch 2 who enjoys getting up in gamers’ faces and wreaking havoc. If you happen to’re the kind of gamer who does their finest work within the warmth of battle, she’s your finest guess.

To get essentially the most out of her, you will need to actively put your self in peril, making her a tightrope act. Her Bleed results trigger her to realize heallth in the course of a combat, giving her glorious sustainance.

Nonetheless, she falls considerably quick with regards to harm mitigation. Maintaining a tally of the enemy and securing kills as shortly as potential is the best way to go.

How you can use Junker Queen’s Talents

Passive capacity: Adrenaline Rush

Junker Queen’s passive capacity, Adrenaline Rush, is a superb strategy to attempt to survive within the warmth of battle. She will use Jagged Edge, Carnage, or her Rampage Final to use the “wound” debuff.

This impact gives her with quite a lot of capacity to maintain herself on the battlefield and keep within the combat. Nonetheless, it has a restricted vary of effectiveness. It isn’t a substitute for therapeutic, and also you won’t be able to soak up excessive ranges of harm with it.

Scattergun capacity

The Scattergun is Junker Queen’s major weapon, and it could actually trigger a good quantity of discount within the opponent’s well being when used correctly. It fires a burst of pellets that deal various quantities of harm primarily based on what number of hits land.

Up shut, the Scattergun could cause quite a lot of harm. Nonetheless, it is not significantly efficient in long-range fights resulting from its pellet unfold.

If enemies are far-off, you should utilize the Jagged Blade to convey them nearer, or she will use Commanding Shout to barrel them down.

Jagged Blade

It is a actually enjoyable and versatile capacity that’s nice for bringing heroes to Junker Queen if they’re making an attempt to flee or if the squishier targets refuse to get into her strike vary.

Whereas it could be tempting to attempt to attract somebody from the enemy backline to you, go for simpler hits. Jagged Blade is extraordinarily troublesome to hit at longer ranges, so at all times select simpler targets.

Use this capacity to attract enemies to you after which use your Scattershot shotgun, Carnage, or each.

Commanding Shout

Junker Queen can defend her staff by utilizing Commanding Shout in Overwatch 2. This capacity heals her staff, however needless to say it’s only a fraction of what she can provide herself. That stated, when others round her are about to take a bit of extra harm than she will deal with, this may be invaluable.

Carnage

Carnage is the best strategy to inflict “wound” in your enemies. It has the very best well being regen and may hit a number of targets in entrance of her. It has an extended wind-up, so the slash is just not quick, however it does a big cleave, dealing first rate harm.

Carnage has an extended cooldown, so you will need to use it solely whenever you’re very near enemies. They are going to be capable of see the animation and transfer out of vary if they’re too far-off.

Rampage

Carnage is a ridiculously highly effective debuff as a result of it prevents different characters from therapeutic in Overwatch 2. The radius on this Final can also be giant, so you will need to attempt to hit as many individuals as potential, get the wound harm to maintain them alive, and kill as many as you’ll be able to whereas they’re underneath the results of the brutal hit.

The anti-heal impact of this Final will be devastating. You will have an affordable period of time to verify kills on affected enemies earlier than they will heal. You may successfully get behind the opposing staff after which use the last word in the direction of their allies in Overwatch 2.



