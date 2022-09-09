Season 5 is the ultimate season replace for Name of Responsibility: Warzone. The replace, referred to as the Final Stand, introduced with it many new modifications to the sport. A brand new group occasion was launched with the season referred to as ‘Heroes vs Villains,’ and a few legendary villains from the sequence are again as Operators.

The Honey Badger is an assault rifle that was launched to the Name of Responsibility franchise with Name of Responsibility: Ghosts. The weapon additionally appeared in Trendy Warfare (Name of Responsibility 4) remastered. This assault rifle was the go-to weapon in Ghosts and was thought of among the finest weapons within the recreation. Since then, this weapon has change into an iconic assault rifle, just like the ACR from Trendy Warfare 2.

As gamers hop into the ultimate season of Warzone, a throwback to the Name of Responsibility: Ghosts is so as.

Honey Badger Class setup in Warzone Season 5

Warzone doesn’t embrace the Honey Badger by default. Nevertheless, gamers have discovered a technique to create the weapon within the recreation because of the Gunsmith system.

Gamers should implement the next attachments on the M4A1 to have the ability to use the Honey Badger in Warzone Season 5:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 14.5” Tac Lite

FSS 14.5” Tac Lite Inventory: Forge Tac CQS

Forge Tac CQS Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Journal: 60 Rounds

This weapon is constructed for pace and stealth. The Monolithic Suppressor is likely one of the finest suppressors within the recreation and retains gamers from getting detected simply. The FSS 14.5” Tac Lite Barrell permits gamers to rapidly purpose down sight. The Forge Tac CQS inventory boosts the weapon’s purpose down sight even additional. The Commando Foregrip underbarrel permits for simpler recoil management and aiming stability when firing at medium to lengthy vary.

Nevertheless, there’s a small catch. If gamers really need the unique Honey Badger iron sights, they are going to want the ‘The Wages of Sin’ weapon blueprint. With out it, the talked about class setup is the closest gamers can get to the unique Honey Badger.

The Honey Badger in Name of Responsibility: Ghosts

The Honey Badger was a novel weapon in Name of Responsibility: Ghosts. What made it particular was the silencer that was already built-in into the weapon. Other than that, the weapon additionally boasted a excessive hearth charge that made taking down enemies a fast job.

What the weapon lacked was the power to deal harm at vary. Name of Responsibility: Ghosts had maps that weren’t fairly as huge as Warzone’s Caldera or Rebirth Island. This made the weapon outshine different assault rifles within the recreation. Since many of the engagements in Name of Responsibility: Ghosts befell in small environments, gamers might simply whip out their Honey Badger to get the soiled deed completed quietly (because of its suppressor).

The weapon additionally had an incredible hip hearth functionality. Mixed with its excessive charge of fireplace, it was an absolute nuisance within the small maps of Ghosts.

Being the final season of Warzone, this can be a journey down reminiscence lane for many Name of Responsibility followers. Though Ghosts wasn’t fairly the fan favourite title, it did have a devoted fan base of its personal. Other than the builders bringing again a couple of outdated characters, the group has additionally completed its half to find a technique to embrace the Honey Badger within the recreation.

