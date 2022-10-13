How to Make iOS 16 Spotify Lock Screen Full Album Art

Itemizing to the favorite track whereas watching the total artwork of the monitor on the lock display of the iPhone is so charming and refreshing. Due to the brand new iOS 16, customers could make full-screen album artwork on the iPhone lock display once they begin taking part in the track.

Sure, that’s proper. iOS 16 has a brand new function to get Apple music artwork on the lock display. Additionally, the preferred music streaming app Spotify assist this function and consumer can allow or set Spotify full-screen music participant on iOS 16 lock display. Nonetheless, it’s so easy to get Spotify full on the lock display of iPhone. However many customers usually are not conscious of the method. So, right here we’re.

The best way to Make iOS 16 Spotify Lock Display Full Album Artwork

Launch the Spotify app. Begin taking part in the track. Lock the display. Faucet on small album artwork from the underside of the lock display. When you faucet on the banner of the track, it can cowl all the lock display with the album artwork.

An analogous course of shall be adopted to get Apple Music’s full music display participant on the iOS 16 lock display. That’s how one can make Spotify full-screen on the lock display of iOS 16.

FAQs

Is the iOS 16 Spotify Lock Display not working?

If the iOS 16 Spotify Lock Display isn’t working in your iPhone, be certain that the Spotify app is up to date to the newest model and that the Enable Notification possibility is on within the Spotify app settings.

Are you able to flip off the Spotify lock display on iOS 16?

Equally, you’ll be able to faucet on the large banner or artwork of the continuing track to show off the Spotify lock display in iOS 16.

Is the iOS 16 Spotify lock display disabled?

Spotify lock display function isn’t disabled by default on iOS 16. You’ll have to faucet on the small artwork of the track to get on the total display.

Why gained’t Spotify present on my lock display iPhone?

As a result of older model of Spotify on iOS 16, you can not present Spotify on the lock display. So go to the App Retailer and set up the newest Spotify app model for iOS 16.

Wrapping Up

It’s so easy to make an iOS 16 Spotify music participant on the lock display of iOS 16 with a easy faucet on the small artwork of the track. I hope you loved the information. Do share your suggestions within the remark part. Don’t hesitate to ask for extra assist.

Associated