How to make cycling more attractive in «Autoland» | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Cycling is becoming more and more popular in Germany – but many cyclists know it: there are too few cycle paths and no complete network, you have to change on the street.

It is often unsafe at intersections, for example when trucks turn. And there are often not enough parking spaces at train stations and other places. At the General German Cycling Club ADFC, a few weeks before the federal elections, it was sobering: “Unfortunately, Germany is still a car country and not a bicycle country,” says federal director Ann-Kathrin Schneider of the German news agency.

Germany lags behind in an international comparison. “But the bicycle is a key to the turnaround in traffic and our fight against the climate crisis. With a bicycle you could achieve a lot in a short time with relatively little money.”

Inadequate infrastructure

The ADFC considers fundamental changes necessary. On the one hand, there is the financing. “The cycling infrastructure in Germany is inadequate, as is the financing. It’s a world of difference to a car,” says Schneider. It is true that spending on bicycles has increased under Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The new National Bicycle Plan states that the financial support for bicycles by the federal, state and local governments should be based on about 30 euros per person per year – in perspective. According to Schneider, that would triple per capita spending. She argues for stable financing and a legal basis to ensure that there is sufficient annual budget for the cycling infrastructure.

When it comes to cycling, there is also the question of how to make cycling safer. It is true that the number of road deaths in Germany in general has decreased significantly in recent decades. However, according to figures from the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the number of cyclists fell below average.

The National Bicycle Plan sets the following target: Compared to 2019, the number of cyclists killed in traffic must decrease by 40 percent, despite significantly more cycling. Because bicycle sales are booming: According to figures from the two-wheel industry association, sales of bicycles and e-bikes increased by almost 17 percent in the 2020 pandemic year.

For less stress

More bicycles – but how does the promotion of bicycles keep pace? Cycling should become less stressful in everyday life, Schneider says. “For that, we need a lot more protected cycle paths, especially on the main roads. At intersections there must be a protected area where you stand as a cyclist and nothing can happen.” There must be less space for cars in cities – and more space for other users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition, the Road Traffic Act must be reformed: the construction of bicycle paths in municipalities must be made simpler. Until now, municipalities had to be able to demonstrate for new bicycle roads that bicycle traffic is or will become the dominant traffic, the highest priority until now was smooth and as fast as possible car traffic. “Everything else that is done is seen as a defense against car traffic,” Schneider says. “That means that you can only build a bicycle path once a very dangerous area has been defused. In the future, it should be possible to build cycle paths for reasons of climate protection and to promote cycling.”

Debate about 30 km/h in urban areas

Another debate is about 30 km/h in urban areas so that cycling becomes safer, as Schneider says. Scheuer rejects this. He had told the Dutch DPA: “We want to give municipalities more leeway for testing and have long made it easier to set Tempo 30 zones in dangerous places or in residential areas. But a general, area-covering Tempo 30 in city centers is too general for me.”

The Greens also want Tempo 30 as a rule in urban areas. Germany must become a “cycling country”, they demand in their election programme: “The bicycle has enormous potential for the mobility transition. The bicycle industry is already booming and creating jobs.” By 2030, the number of trips by bicycle and on foot should have doubled.

Most other major parties also agree in their programme: cycling should become safer and more attractive in everyday life. The Union relies on well-developed and well-networked cycle paths, cycle highways and more parking spaces. The SPD wants to support municipalities in creating more space for cyclists in cities and making road traffic safer. From the point of view of the FDP, traffic planning must fully take into account the needs of the bicycle – with more safe cycle paths and cycle paths.

The left also wants more space for bicycles on the street, more safe and intact bicycle and pedestrian paths and more bicycle parking facilities. Bicycle highways with green waves should be built in cities and metropolitan areas. The AfD, on the other hand, presents itself as a motorists’ party. It aims to promote “motorized individual transport” as the most popular mode of transport. Inner-city lanes and parking lots need to be expanded to prevent the growing traffic chaos.