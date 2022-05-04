How To Make Android Look Like iPhone iOS 15

Apple’s iOS is without a doubt one of the best operating systems, with a large market share. However, if you wish to combine the features of Android with the appearance of an iPhone, we have excellent news for you. Yes, using a combination of apps, launchers, and icon packs, you can android look like iPhone.

But what if I told you that by installing just one app, you could make any Android smartphone look like an iPhone?

Yes, you read that correctly.

There are some pretty excited people out there who want to try this, which is why I’m going to show you how to make Android appear like an iPhone in this article.

Why Should You Make Android Look Like iPhone

Apple iOS is quite user-friendly, and the interface guarantees that you have all of the necessary tools at your fingertips at once. Additionally, the apps and functionalities are simple to locate and operate, resulting in an excellent user experience. Apple has also kept the design the same over time so that people don’t get confused.

The most you can do to personalise the home screen is change the backgrounds, despite the fact that the interface isn’t open-source and there aren’t many customization choices. As a result, for those who enjoy customisation, the Apple iOS may be a boring decision.

How to Convert Android Look Like iPhone

So, all you have to do to make Android appear like an iPhone is install an app called Launcher OS 15, which has been specifically updated to match the characteristics of the most recent iOS 15. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. It has ads, but you can get rid of them if you buy the premium version.

Changes in Android After Installing App

1. Home Screen

So let’s start with the home screen. When I first installed this app, I was pleasantly impressed by how accurate the home screen appeared in comparison to the iPhone home screen.

All of the apps, both built-in and downloaded, are neatly organised. The iPhone dock, also known as the bottom application bar, is located on the home screen and enables access to some of the most useful and vital apps.

If you wish to delete an app, hold down the home button until the apps begin to shake. After that, delete each application by clicking on the cross sign at the top of the screen.

2. Control Center

The control centre is another useful feature that Launcher OS 15 brings to the table. Swiping down from the upper right corner of the screen will bring you to the control centre. It allows you to customise the apps and settings in the control centre, making it more convenient, and it allows you to quickly browse to any tool or app you wish to utilise.

It will provide you access to capabilities like GPS, alarms, power saver mode, calculators, and a screen recorder, among others. Wifi, Bluetooth, airplane mode, and mobile data may all be toggled from here.

3. Notification Center & Lock Screen

You also get an iOS-style Notification Center where you can see all of your app notifications and updates by simply swiping down from the upper left corner of the screen.

The lock screen is identical to the home screen, with the time, date, and day displayed first, followed by all notifications. You can unlock your phone by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen before entering your password or by using the fingerprint scanner. As a result, the app not only provides features but also a similar experience.

4. App Library & Widgets

As you may be aware, iOS recently added widgets and an app library in response to user demand, greatly improving the iOS experience, and you will have access to these features with Launcher OS 15.

Swiping left to right on the home screen of your iPhone will bring up the widgets. The OS 15 launcher includes the most up-to-date widget design, as well as functionality and transparency. It also includes more content that takes up less space, ensuring that widgets remain useful. It allows you to add the date and time, calendar, weather forecast, reminders, and other widgets to almost any app.

5. The X Home Bar

The X home bar allows you to return to the home screen and close all of your tabs in an instant. Apps that run in the background and consume your battery life are sometimes included.

Your device’s X home bar is accessed by swiping up from the bottom edge of the screen. It will enable you to close all background tabs and windows.

6. App Customization Option

When you want to customise an app on Apple IOS, You can get to the menu by pressing on the app, which will bring up all of the options. Hide Apps, Edit, Share Apps, App Info, Edit Home Screen, and Remove Apps will all be available. These capabilities will allow you to manage your home screen and the specific app in a variety of ways.

7. Launcher OS 15 Themes

On the home screen of Launcher OS 15, there are two major themes to choose from. It has the iOS-style Front San, which looks more like the classic iPhone design.

The Android Style Front Roboto is another option that combines and improves on the basic iOS and Android styles. It will enable you to rearrange all of the apps on your home screen, as well as the iPhone Doc. The app icons, on the other hand, will have circular corners.

8. Assistive touch

We have the original Assistive Touch, which is one of the most essential and well-known features of the iPhone. If you have low hand dexterity, you can use the assistive touch feature, which is included with Launcher OS 15, to efficiently use all of the features. It’s also a useful tool that allows you to save time, effort, and energy when completing routine tasks.

As a bonus, the assistive touch has all of the real iPhone options, like Notification Center, Device, Favorites, Control Center, Home, and Recent, as well.

