How to level up quickly in One Piece Odyssey

Since it’s a JRPG, one of many essential parts of One Piece Odyssey is the XP system used to point a personality’s degree within the recreation. Gamers must degree up their characters to make them extra highly effective and unlock higher and stronger strikes.

In most RPGs, incomes XP is not that a lot of a process. All gamers have to do is full sure goals, and these goals are normally the one supply of XP within the recreation. The identical holds true for One Piece Odyssey as effectively. Having mentioned that, this is how gamers can get their arms on XP rapidly within the recreation.

Farming XP and leveling up rapidly in One Piece Odyssey

Farming XP in One Piece Odyssey is not a troublesome course of. Because the recreation is kind of linear in nature, you will not actually should exit of your option to get your arms on XP within the recreation.

There are a number of commonplace methods through which you may get XP in One Piece Odyssey, and the best method to take action is by finishing battles. On the finish of the day, the sport is an RPG, so you’ll have to interact in a good variety of battles over the course of the sport. Efficiently finishing these battles will present the Straw Hats with a good chunk of XP.

Every character within the recreation possesses some distinctive skills. Whereas some can establish uncommon components, others can establish the place to search out cash within the recreation. Equally, Luffy has a capability often called Commentary Haki. Each time this means is used, Luffy will be capable to establish uncommon enemies that drop further XP after they’re defeated. This can be a moderately distinctive means, and it is protected to imagine that those that make the most of skills like this have a better time grinding for XP.

Throughout battles within the recreation, it’s possible you’ll come throughout conditions often called Dramatic Scenes. These Dramatic Scenes are smaller goals that require you to carry out sure actions inside a battle. For instance, defeating a boss with solely AoE assaults or blocking an assault for a particular variety of instances earlier than defeating a boss. These are fairly much like the optionally available goals that hold popping up now and again throughout most missions in video games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

What makes these Dramatic Scenes so distinctive is that in the event you handle to finish them efficiently, you are rewarded with a hefty quantity of XP in One Piece Odyssey. Most significantly, these Dramatic Scenes spawn randomly. On condition that they provide a considerable XP increase, it’s worthwhile to full them everytime you encounter one. There’s additionally a mechanic within the recreation often called a Social gathering XP bonus. This bonus could be activated for a brief time period at campsites.

These are all of the methods through which gamers can get their arms on XP rapidly. Thanks to those strategies, the XP grind in One Piece Odyssey would not really feel too exhausting.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



