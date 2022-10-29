How to level up Modern Warfare 2 weapons quickly using Tank glitch

Trendy Warfare 2 has been launched for all platforms worldwide and gamers are busy making an attempt to unlock weapons and their attachments whereas additionally finishing challenges to get Mastery Camos as a reward. This time round, Infinity Ward has decreased the variety of ranges every weapon has, however elevated the time it takes to succeed in a brand new degree.

The builders have additionally modified the best way new weapons are unlocked with the introduction of the Weapon Platform. Gamers must unlock sure weapons first to have the ability to unlock additional weapons in a weapon tree, in contrast to earlier than, the place leveling up the account was the one necessity. Nevertheless, there may be at the moment a glitch within the recreation that enables gamers to rapidly degree up their weapons with out even utilizing them.

Information to degree up all weapons, together with melees in Trendy Warfare 2 utilizing a glitch

Weapon leveling in #ModernWarfare2 feels SIGNIFICANTLY slower than it did within the beta. Weapon leveling in #ModernWarfare2 feels SIGNIFICANTLY slower than it did within the beta.

As the sport has solely been out for a few days, this glitch will not be broadly identified, and it is probably not excessive on Infinity Ward’s checklist of modifications to be made given the variety of game-breaking glitches in Trendy Warfare 2.

There are a complete of 51 weapons within the recreation, and if gamers need to degree up every weapon to the max, it’s going to take a very long time. Furthermore, not everyone seems to be a fan of each single weapon to take the outing of their day to degree them up.

Utilizing this glitch, all weapons, together with melees such because the Riot Defend and Fight Knife, will be leveled up rapidly with out even having to make use of them.

To take action, comply with the steps under:

Floor Struggle multiplayer mode in Trendy Warfare 2 (picture by Sportskeeda)

• To utilize this glitch, gamers have to have a minimal of Degree 4 for the Customized Loadouts function to be unlocked.

• Create a brand new class within the “Weapons” tab and add the weapon you need to degree as much as the max, it may be within the main slot or the secondary slot.

• In the principle menu of Trendy Warfare 2, choose the “Floor Struggle” multiplayer recreation mode. This glitch solely works with this recreation mode and won’t apply to different modes.

• Begin a brand new recreation of Floor Struggle to proceed with the method.

• Earlier than spawning, choose the loadout with the weapon you need to degree up.

A Mild Tank in Floor Struggle (picture by Sportskeeda)

• After spawning, at the beginning of the Floor Struggle recreation, be the primary one to both get right into a Mild Tank or an APC automobile.

• Whereas coming into both one of many autos, you could have the weapon you could degree up outfitted, in hand. With out doing this, the glitch won’t work.

• Now, all of the XP you get by way of the automobile will mechanically add as much as the weapon’s degree. Each kill you get utilizing a Mild Tank or an APC and each goal you seize will rely in the direction of the weapon XP.

Each goal the participant captures whereas in a automobile will get them as much as 250 XP, and each kill provides as much as 100 XP. Since it is a glitch, it’s not supposed so as to add as much as the weapon’s XP.

Count on Infinity Ward to repair this within the coming weeks, however till then it is suggested to utilize it as this glitch is at the moment the quickest method to degree up weapons in Trendy Warfare 2.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



