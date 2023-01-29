How to kill the Leviathan Remnant in Dead Space remake

Useless House Remake options restricted boss fights, together with the notorious Leviathan Necromorph. The up to date model of this large monster within the 2023 recreation is extra intimidating and nonetheless presents a problem to gamers. As is typical in horror video games, essentially the most memorable experiences usually embrace a difficult battle. The Leviathan Remnant boss combat is one such.

To efficiently beat the Leviathan boss, gamers should neutralize the eight Wheezers positioned in Chapter 6. This can grant entry to the Meals Storage space in Hydroponics, the place the battle with Leviathan Remnant takes place.

This information gives an in-depth technique to defeat Leviathan Remnant, no matter whether or not you are taking part in the up to date recreation model or the unique.

Following the steps outlined on this information will assist gamers overcome this difficult boss combat and proceed on their journey via Useless House.

Disclaimer: This text may comprise spoilers.

Useless House remake: Recommendations on beat the Leviathan boss in chapter 6

In Useless House Remake’s chapter 6, “Environmental Hazard,” you’ll face a boss known as the Leviathan Remnant, a large necromorph. This encounter happens on the finish of the chapter following a sequence of occasions the place you could navigate via Hydroponics to get rid of six poisonous Wheezers.

The Leviathan boss is a critical problem you could overcome on this chapter of the Useless House remake. Earlier than participating with the Leviathan, it is strongly recommended to make use of Stasis to convey sources and purple canisters nearer to Isaac, as they are going to be essential in the course of the combat. The battle takes place in zero gravity within the remake and by leaping between surfaces within the unique.

To begin the battle, you could wait till the Leviathan assaults with considered one of its tentacles. Deal injury to the glowing sacs on it utilizing long-range weapons just like the Plasma Cutter, Contact Beam, or Kinesis on the purple canisters and throwing them on the sacs.

After damaging the Leviathan sufficient, its tentacles will retreat, and its mouth within the middle will open, capturing projectiles at Isaac. It could assist if you happen to used essentially the most potent long-range weapon to assault the mouth. Within the remake, fuel can be launched from the mouth after sufficient injury, and the tentacles will return within the unique model.

The ultimate part of the battle requires you to modify between damaging the mouth and the glowing sacs on the tentacles once they seem. As soon as the Leviathan is defeated, return to the Hydroponics and conclude Chapter 6.

Technique Re-cap:

To win this boss battle, you could have fast reflexes and an understanding of your mid-range and long-range weapon skills. Using Stasis and the purple canisters to take benefit can even assist in the battle. Leviathan Remnant is a difficult boss, however with the suitable technique and execution, one can overcome it.

Weapon Suggestion

For the most effective ends in the Leviathan boss combat, it is smart to make use of weapons with reasonable to lengthy vary and ample ammunition, such because the Plasma Cutter or Contact Beam. The battle includes intensive capturing and goal switching, making these weapons optimum decisions.

This wraps up our information on tackling the Leviathan Remnant boss in Useless House.

Launched on twenty seventh January 2023, the sport is offered on PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X, Collection S, and PC. Hold tabs on us for extra boss combat ideas and different updates on the Useless House remake.



