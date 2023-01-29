How to kill the Leviathan in Dead Space remake

The Useless House remake, very like the model from 2008 it is primarily based on, options some extremely difficult boss encounters certain to supply an exciting and immersive expertise. The unique Useless House title is definitely one of the iconic and influential video games within the survival-horror style. It’s because the title paved the way in which for the way forward for sci-fi choices and horror video games basically.

The Useless House remake options some key variations in comparison with the 2008 title. Nonetheless, for probably the most half, its story, enemies, and boss encounters have been left untouched. Among the many many grotesque creatures that gamers will come throughout within the remake is the Leviathan, a big Necromorph boss, on the finish of Chapter six. Here is a complete information on the way to simply defeat this entity within the Useless House remake.

Preparation earlier than trying to defeat the Leviathan boss in Useless House remake

Provided that you’ll encounter the Leviathan pretty early within the Useless House remake, there will not be a lot preparation to do earlier than trying the boss battle. Moreover, the realm the place you’ll ultimately face the large undead creature is crammed with therapeutic objects and spare ammunition.

The truth is, this place has sufficient spare sources that even for those who enter the boss battle with little to no materials, you will nonetheless be capable of survive and even get the victory towards the Leviathan. Nonetheless, there are nonetheless just a few issues that you would be able to come ready with for those who do not need to waste time scavenging sources whereas combating the entity within the Useless House remake.

Earlier than going to the boss, if you wish to refill your stock, you are able to do so on the store again in Hydroponics Central Hub. One of the best weapons to make use of towards the Leviathan are the Cannon Beam and Plasma Cutter.

The previous is objectively one of the best weapon you’ll be able to make use of to take out the Leviathan. Additionally, the Flamethrower can be utilized for those who run out of Cannon Beam or Plasma Cutter ammunition. It must be famous that in contrast to most Necromorph fights up thus far within the title, Stasis will not assist you to a lot towards the Leviathan. Thus, your firearms and Kinesis are what is going on to do a lot of the heavy lifting right here.

Find out how to defeat the Leviathan in Useless House remake

Very like most main boss fights within the recreation, the Leviathan has three phases, every with its personal distinctive assaults and openings so that you can deal injury. The primary part is pretty easy; nonetheless, in two and three, the entity introduces some further assaults that can require you to utilize Kinesis, which may get a bit difficult.

Section 1

For the primary part, the Leviathan will principally use its tentacles to assault, which you’ll be able to simply keep away from by strafing reverse the tentacles.

To deal injury, you will have to focus on the massive yellow (gross-looking) pustules on the tentacles and across the creature’s mouth.

You can even inflict injury utilizing Kinesis to throw the flame canisters on the boss’ weak factors. Nonetheless, being correct will be arduous right here; thus, one of the best weapon to deal injury on this part is both the Plasma Cutter or the Cannon Beam.

Section 2

As soon as you’re taking out the tentacles, the Leviathan will begin chucking poison boulders out of its mouth.

You will want to make use of Kinesis right here and redirect the boulders again on the Leviathan to deal injury to the creature.

Alternatively, it’s also possible to throw flame canisters mendacity round, for those who fail to catch the poison boulders.

Section 3

After receiving some injury, the Leviathan will get loads grumpier and can regenerate its tentacles. It should then cowl the realm in a toxic cloud, dealing passive injury to you.

Whereas your first thought could be to dispatch the tentacles first, it’s best to go for the mouth and deal injury to the boss utilizing your firearms in addition to Kinesis. It’s because you will not have sufficient time to take out the three tentacles, in addition to the creature’s mouth, as a result of poison.

Additionally, you will want to concentrate on your surrounding and might want to consistently maintain transferring to keep away from taking injury from the tentacles in addition to flying particles.

The ultimate part is all about concentrating fireplace on the creature’s mouth till it lastly dies.

The Leviathan in Useless House remake is not a straightforward boss battle; nonetheless, with correct planning, staying conscious of your environment — particularly through the second and third phases of the battle — and figuring out when and the place to make use of Kinesis, you’ll be able to simply defeat the entity.

From the tense environment of USG Ishimura to the mind-bending story — in addition to the visceral and grotesque creature design — 2008’s Useless House excelled at delivering a bone-chilling horror expertise. With this new remake, developer Motive Studio has introduced the basic survival-horror expertise and the mind-bending story of Isaac Clarke to a contemporary viewers with an entire graphical and gameplay overhaul.

Useless House remake got here out on January 27, 2023, and is accessible on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, and Microsoft Home windows.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



