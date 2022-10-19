How to iOS 16 Mark Text As Read

It’s no shock that you’re continuously receiving spam texts day-after-day. It may well get annoying and uncontrolled typically. They will create a distraction by fixed notification ping. Certain, you’ll be able to cease the notifications from coming however all these texts hold piling up in your inbox and due to it a few of your necessary messages may get unnoticed. When you’ve got a lot of unread textual content messages in your iPhone or iPad’s Messages app, going by them one after the other is likely to be tedious.

Thankfully, it’s easy to designate your entire unread messages as learn within the blink of an eye fixed, though the choice is somewhat hid. Apple has given its customers an choice to mark the textual content as learn with out even opening the message with only one easy click on. Learn together with the article to learn to mark the textual content as learn in your iPhone and iPad gadgets.

How you can iOS 16 mark textual content as learn: iPhone

Go to the messaging app in your iPhone gadget. Faucet on the three dot icon on the high proper nook of your display. Faucet on the Choose Messages possibility. Click on on the learn all possibility on the backside left nook of the display. If you wish to mark just some textual content as learn then choose the message thread after which click on on learn possibility.

How you can iOS 16 mark textual content as learn: iPad

Launch Messages app in your iPad gadget. Click on on the edit button within the higher left nook of the display. Faucet on the Choose Messages possibility. Click on on the learn all possibility on the backside left nook of the display. If you wish to mark just some textual content as learn then choose the message thread after which click on on the learn possibility.

How you can iOS 16 mark textual content as learn: WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp in your iPhone. Click on on the edit possibility within the high left nook of your display. Click on on all of the chats that you simply wish to mark as learn. On the backside of your display faucet on the Learn possibility. Faucet on achieved on the finish. To mark particular person textual content as learn with out even opening it, swipe proper to the chat. Faucet on the learn button. This can mark the chat as learn even once you didn’t open the message.

That’s it, people! Comply with the steps given above to mark the textual content as learn even with out opening the message. Tell us your ideas relating to this function within the remark field down under.

Till subsequent time, with one other subject. Until then, Toodles.

Associated