How To Install NES Emulator On iOS 16

From my childhood, I grew up watching cartoons and enjoying old-school video games. I’m a grown-up boy, however I nonetheless admire these retro video games like Tremendous Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, and plenty of extra. I’m fortunate to have NES Emulator on iOS 16 working iPhone.

Sure, you heard it proper. NES Emulator is taken into account one of the best platform for iPhone Pokémon and Tremendous Mario 64-like video games. Nonetheless, iPhone doesn’t have an official approach to play retro video games on iPhone and iPad. However NES Emulator is one of the best platform to play Pokémon video games on iPhone totally free. Let’s learn the way to obtain NES Emulator On iOS 16.

How To Obtain and Set up NES Emulator On iOS 16

Open Safari browser in your iPhone. Go to https://www.tweakboxapp.com/. Subsequent, faucet on the Obtain button. Hit the Affirm button if you see the popup field. As soon as it’s downloaded, go to Settings. Faucet on Profile. Faucet on Set up. Enter your Apple ID and Password. That’s it.

Now go to the house display of your iPhone, and you will notice the brand new Tweakboxapp app put in in your iPhone.

After that, open the Tweakboxapp app, seek for NES Emulator, and hit the Set up button. After you have put in NES Emulator in your iPhone by way of Tweakboxapp, you possibly can obtain the sport file to the situation folder of your iPhone. Then, load the sport file on NES Emulator and begin enjoying the sport.

After you have adopted the above information, you’ll get NES Emulator in your iOS gadget and relive childhood reminiscences by enjoying The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, and Tremendous Mario 64.

Did you benefit from the article? Are you enjoying the old-school video games in your iPhone? Want extra ideas concerning the identical?

