How to Increase Snapchat Score? Check 4 Effective Methods Here!!

Wondering how to increase Snapchat score? Here’s everything you need to know. Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms out there today. It has a lot of fun features, like the ability to send timed snaps to each other.

Snap Score is a way Snapchat keeps track of how much time you spend on the platform. It is based on how much time you spend on the platform.

A Brief About Snapchat Score

Snapchat Score is an important part of Snapchat because it keeps users interested as they keep comparing their scores with their friends. Snapchat scores are shown next to each user’s name on Snapchat.

You send or get a lot of snaps from your friends, and you post a lot to Snapchat stories. You also have a lot of friends on Snapchat. So, if you add up the number of Snapchats you send and the number of Snapchat’s you get, you won’t get your total score. There are other things that also add up to the score.

Benefits of increasing Snapchat Score

You can think of Snapchat’s score as a video game mechanic. The higher your score, the more interested and invested you are in what you do. This is one of the best ways to keep you interested and track your progress on Snapchat.

The bad news is that there aren’t any special features that you can use when your Snapchat score goes up. Snapchat users can tell real people from fake ones if they have good Snap Scores.

4 Ways to Boost Your Snapchat Score

When you are a regular on Snapchat and send and receive a lot of snaps with your friends, you can improve your Snapchat score. Also, posting your Snapchats as stories can help you quickly get better Snapchat scores. Here are some of the best ways to get better Snapchat scores quickly.

1. Post Your Pictures To Stories

The first thing you should do is post your pictures to stories. In order to get better Snapchat scores, you can put your snaps on stories and share them. Here’s how to put your pictures on stories.

To add a picture to your Snapchat story, open the app and click the Shutter icon.

Make sure you tap on “Story” at the bottom of your phone’s screen, next to “Save.”

A small dialogue box will appear and ask for your permission. Take a finger and press Add.

2. Open You Snapchat Daily

Snapchat scores go up when you send a snap, and receiving a snap will also go up when it happens. Take the steps below to check and open your snaps often.

Tap on the chat option at the bottom of your screen to open Snapchat on your phone. If you haven’t read any messages yet, the chat option will be marked with a blue dot on the right side of it.

Snapchat’s chat screen will show you who you’ve already talked to. If someone sends you a snap, “New Snap” will be written in red under their name.

To get a better Snapchat score, click on the sender’s name and look at the picture.

3. Send Snap to your friends reguarly

When you send Snapchats to your friends, this is one of the most common ways to get a better Snapchat score. To send a picture, follow these steps.

Take a picture and send it to your friend on Snapchat.

Make sure you hit the Send To button at the bottom right of your screen.

Click “OK.”

4. Add New Friends On Snapchat

New to Snapchat? Here are the steps that will help you get a better score on Snapchat.

Tap on your profile picture at the top left corner of your screen in the Snapchat app to start.

Add Friends is at the bottom of the list of Friends. You can tap on it to add friends.

Adding your friends is easy. You can do this by tapping on Add next to the name of the friend you want to add.

Search for your friend’s name in the bar.

Right next to their name, click “Add.”

Conclusion

That’s all about how to increase Snapchat score. We hope this guide will help you carry out the important steps to enhance your Snap score in a jiffy. For more updates, stay tuned with us!!