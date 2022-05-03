How to increase followers on Instagram? 7 Practical Tips To Follow!!

When you use Instagram, you can share photos with other people, but now it can do more than that. In the morning, we hear from an influencer who talks about what they ate this morning, what they wore last night, and how they wash their face. By now, we hope you know it’s all paid. Wondering how to increase Instagram followers? Keep on scrolling to know more.

But in the last few months, you can see a lot of them complaining about the new Instagram algorithm and how they can’t reach as many people as they used to. Is it fair to say that the new people have a hard time?

Many Instagram users who want to get more followers to end up posting things the wrong way when they’re trying to get more people to follow them. These buttons can be hard to figure out. If you’re one of them and can’t figure out how to use them, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few things you can do to get more people to follow you on Instagram.

7 Tips On how to increase Instagram followers

1. Pay attention to short video content.

TikTok gave the short video format a lot of attention. Reels with the same features were made after TikTok was banned in India. On Instagram, short videos are the best way to get people to look at your posts and follow your account.

IGTV was also shut down because reels were becoming more popular (which allowed users to share lengthy videos). Instagram’s trends are also now based on the sound of reels. So, if you don’t make reels very often, it’s time to get crazy.

2. WORK WITH OTHER CREATORS.

For ideas, you might have looked at your friends and coworkers a million times. Leave a comment on their post instead. It will help you if you comment on their post instead.

Leave a comment on other people’s posts. This will make you more visible. People who follow them will get to know your name and what you write.

You can also work with other artists. Because of the new collab button, it’s now easy to work with other people.

3. Select the right hashtags.

There are a lot of times when people use hashtags that don’t even go with their content. Then, these are like those quick-fix diets that will make you lose weight quickly but aren’t long-term.

Every person who makes content has a type. So, use hashtags that go with what you are posting. This will help you reach the right people, not just the people who click on your ads.

4. REMAIN CONSISTENT, as well.

Inconsistency is as bad as hell. As a person who dates, you may have read this quote many times. It is true outside of the dating world as well.

Instagram users need to be kept up to date all the time. Hours later, the content is out of date.

It’s time to figure out a schedule that works for you and post content on a regular schedule.

5. LET THE STORIES DO THE MAGIC!

The stories you tell can have a huge impact on how many people are interested in your business. So, you don’t have to worry about them a lot. To get more people to see your reels, put them on stories.

What should I do when I read stories? Play a story quiz. Ask your followers for ideas.

These are some of the ways you can use stories to your advantage in business. People who read your content will also be able to help you plan future content based on what they want. For more people to see your content, share it again on stories so it can be seen more often.

6. TALK TO EACH OTHER MORE.

Along with other creators, it is important to talk to your fans too. In response to the comment that was made on your blog post, you should answer it. Asked by the DMs: (not the creepy ones). Use your stories to re-post the posts that you have been tagged in.

This will help you build a relationship with your fans.

7. CREATE CONTENT THAT IS RELATED.

If you want more and more people to share your content, post things that they will find interesting. You won’t share someone else’s “what I ate today” or “dress up with me” reels with you. If you want to share a meme with your friends, you can do it in a matter of seconds. So, plan your content that way. Make something people can re-share and save.

Conclusion

That’s all about how to increase Instagram followers. Stay tuned with us for more updates. Follow these tips and increase your followers on the go.