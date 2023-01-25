How to guarantee S-Rank Bond Rings every time in Fire Emblem Engage

Hearth Emblem Interact’s Bond Rings might be of nice significance for a significant portion of the sport. For storyline causes that can’t be divulged, you’re going to wish to have a group of S-Rank Bond Rings to your workforce. Sadly, it falls to an opportunity to acquire these, and it’s extremely costly except you’re fortunate.

Nonetheless, some attention-grabbing knowledge about these invaluable rings has been uncovered in Hearth Emblem Interact. With a bit little bit of time and persistence, you possibly can assure your self S-Rank Bond Rings. All you’ll require is no less than 1,000 Bond Fragments, entry to the subsequent chapter of the story, and a while.

How one can simply farm S-Rank Bond Rings in Hearth Emblem Interact

To do that trick, you will want to go to the subsequent Story Chapter mission. Whereas this can not work on a Skirmish encounter, it does work on Paralogues. Moreover, you will want no less than 1,000 Bond Fragments. Step one is to enter a stage the place you’ve the choice Start Chapter to proceed the story.

As quickly as you get to the Battle Browser, exit that chapter and return to the World Map of Hearth Emblem Interact. Save your recreation and head to the Somniel Ring Chamber. You will discover this location by returning to Somniel, urgent X, and teleporting to the Ring Chamber. Choose the Emblem that you simply wish to create an S-Rank Bond Ring for and choose the Create Ten choice.

Should you get your S-Rank at this level, you possibly can progress to the subsequent step. In any other case, you may should reload your final save and do it once more till you get an S-Rank within the record of 10 Bond Rings for Hearth Emblem Interact.

Moreover, you must make an observation of which quantity out of 10 the S-Rank Bond Ring was discovered at. This goes from left to proper (1-5) after which left to proper once more on the backside (6-10). For instance, if it was the primary ring you pulled, word down the number one. You will need to now reload your Save and return to the Ring Chamber. Choose the identical Bond Ring that you simply did final time, however solely create as many as you want.

Reportedly, the sport has a set seed for Bond Rings, so you possibly can simply return and make one Bond Ring if the primary slot is the place your S-Rank ring is. In order for you the very best low cost doable, you may wish to preserve repeating step one till the S-Rank Bond Ring is nearer to the #1 slot. You’ll even discover that the rings you make are in the identical order as they’re within the pull you initially made earlier than you reloaded.

Hearth Emblem Interact’s seed system can simply be abused to get the very best rings within the recreation (Picture by way of Choops/YouTube)

What makes this attention-grabbing is which you could then reload and get one other S-Rank in that very same slot. One other aspect of this Hearth Emblem Interact trick is that each one characters correspond to the identical slot on the record of Bond Rings. For instance, if you happen to pull an S-Rank Lissa (Lucina), you possibly can reload and get a assured S-Rank Titania (Ike) or Hector (Lyn) as effectively. Clearly, this information makes acquiring highly effective Bond Rings a a lot simpler activity.

A few of them have unbelievable lively and passive skills, and will even outstrip the Bond Rings for the primary Emblems. All in all, it is a helpful trick that is price investing a while into. It might take some time to get the pulls that you really want, however it may be price it to avoid wasting your Bond Fragments and use these elsewhere within the recreation.



