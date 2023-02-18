How to get Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider in Genshin Impact

Most Genshin Impression gamers need to be Prime Gaming members to acquire the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider. There’s additionally a Pizza Hut collab that may present the identical alternative, however that is region-locked to China. Therefore, this information will give attention to a extra sensible technique obtainable to the playerbase.

Every month between December 2022 and Could 2023 featured a bundle that Prime Gaming members may declare. In the event that they declare no less than 4 of them, they are going to be bestowed with the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider inside the first two weeks of June 2023.

That is how one can get hold of Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider in Genshin Impression

It is doable to have already collected 4 bundles from Prime Gaming (Picture by way of Prime)

Right here is an easy step-by-step information to claiming the bundles needed for the Wings of the Starlit Feast in Genshin Impression:

Log into your Prime account. Seek for “Genshin Impression” on the official Prime Gaming web site. Click on on the purple “Declare” button. Click on on the purple “Get in-game content material” button on the brand new web page. Copy and paste the codes into the Genshin Impression or its official web site. Do that with 4 separate bundles. The brand new wind glider can be delivered to your account early June 2023.

The steps to fulfilling these necessities are already doable. Right here is when the primary 4 bundles have been obtainable:

Bundle #1: From December 12, 2022, to December 25, 2022

Bundle #2: From December 25 to January 17, 2023

Bundle #3: From January 18, 2023, to February 7, 2023

Bundle #4: From February 8, 2023, to March 2, 2023

For those who missed any of the above, you need to declare future Prime Gaming bundles as they turn into obtainable.

Notes concerning the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider

Not each area has entry to Prime Gaming bundles. Solely the next Genshin Impression servers can declare it:

America

Europe

Asia

TW, HK, MO

Celestia and Irminsul servers are usually not eligible. Listed here are another notes that Vacationers must know:

You might want to truly redeem the codes you declare. Simply clicking on the “Declare” button on Prime Gaming is not sufficient.

You have to declare no less than 4 Prime Gaming bundles this yr. It does not matter which 4 of the eight you declare.

These codes expire after some time, so be certain that to make use of them as quickly as doable.

All platforms can get this reward.

All odd-numbered bundles give gamers Primogems, whereas even-numbered ones hand them Fragile Resin. There are a couple of different miscellaneous rewards sprinkled in these affords, however they’re way more minor by comparability.

You want this service to get the codes to say the free wind glider (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Folks with out Prime Gaming membership can not get the 4 codes required to say the Wings of the Starlit Feast except they’ve someone give them these bundles.

Therefore, Genshin Impression gamers are suggested to subscribe to Prime Gaming in the event that they need to assure a brand new wind glider and free Primogems.

