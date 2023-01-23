How to get, use location, and all chest rewards

Genshin Influence 3.4 has launched new content material with a number of thrilling occasions. Moreover, including an space to the Sumeru desert has given gamers extra alternatives to discover and earn rewards. The world may be discovered to the north of the pre-existing desert area.

Gamers can gentle up the map by interacting with the Statue of the Seven in Tanit. Explorers may come throughout a door close to the Tanit Camps, which is locked and wishes an Historical Stone Key to get by. The small print of the identical are talked about within the part under.

Genshin Influence 3.4 new quest “Her Foes Rage Like Nice Waters” to provide Treasured chests

Though model 3.4 has already launched the Lantern Ceremony and different options with the Part I banners, just a few additions will probably be made to the replace later, with the second part being launched on January 6.

The World Quest: “Her Foes Rage Like Nice Water” will even be added to the sport on January 6, with which the Historical Stone Key will probably be made out there.

The important thing has the only objective of unlocking the door of the monument close to the Tanit Camps, which is presently locked.

Location of the door which requires the Historical Stone Key (Picture by way of Genshin Influence)

Gamers can attain the situation by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, flying northward, and going to the bottom flooring of the constructing in Tanit. Going nearer to the door will immediate them to make use of one Historical Stone Key to unlock it.

At the moment, the important thing is not out there in Genshin Influence, however it should arrive on January 6. Nevertheless, some gamers have found a bug that may lead them contained in the locked chamber with out the important thing.

After teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, if vacationers get disconnected from the web and rapidly attain the chamber’s location, they may see no door on the entrance and may enter the world. As soon as the connection is restored, gamers will see Treasured chests round them.

Gamers will discover 4 Treasured Chests within the chamber. As of now, the chests solely reward vacationers with Mora. With 50,000 Mora from every chest, gamers can earn as much as 200,000 Mora from the world.

Together with this, vacationers will even discover buildings that they’ll work together with to analyze for widespread rewards in Genshin Influence, like low-rarity artifacts and a few extra Mora.

Nevertheless, contemplating that the chests are Treasured, Primogems is perhaps added to the rewards when the hunt goes dwell on the servers. Gamers can look ahead to the content material and the important thing to be launched to benefit from the World Quest storyline and for the likelihood of higher rewards.

The enlargement of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Genshin Influence 3.4 has catered to the pursuits of the gamers by including extra content material and exploration targets. These attempting to succeed in 100% exploration progress for the desert can acquire the chests within the locked room of Tanit to complete their goal.

