How to get to the top of Mausoleum of King Deshret in Genshin Impact

The Mausoleum of King Deshret is the focal point within the Genshin Affect Sumeru Desert, with its large pyramid and construction. Reaching the highest of the mausoleum is the will of any explorer wishing to 100% their exploration within the desert.

Sadly, the highest of the Mausoleum of King Deshret is locked behind a quest with a sophisticated puzzle. The result’s price it, as gamers can get a Luxurious Chest on the high by finishing yet one more puzzle. This text will information gamers to succeed in the highest of the Mausoleum of King Deshret in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect: The right way to attain the highest of King Deshret’s Mausoleum within the Sumeru Desert

Begin the Twin Proof quest in Aaru Village (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect gamers want to begin the Twin Proof quest earlier than they’ll entry the deeper a part of the Mausoleum of King Deshret. Upon finishing the earlier quest, ‘Golden Dream,’ look forward to the following each day reset and teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village to begin the hunt.

Three locations that gamers should go and full the puzzle (Picture through HoYoverse)

From there, hold following the navigation till you attain ‘Duat Corridor,’ the doorway to King Deshret’s Mausoleum. A dialog with Paimon will start, and gamers might want to full puzzles in three places earlier than they’ll enter the center a part of the King’s Deshret Mausoleum.

Every location options the identical kind of puzzle, which leads Primal Embers to their torches. The next are the talked about locations that gamers can choose from their Scarlet Sand Slate so it should information them to the situation:

Place of Rebirth Place of Breath Place of Swallowing

Lead Primal Embers to their Primal Torches (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as all three puzzles are finished, comply with the hunt navigation, and Genshin Affect gamers will attain the center ground of King Deshret’s Mausoleum. Right here, Vacationers nonetheless have to mild three Primal Torches by following their respective Primal Embers.

Whereas main Embers, Primal Constructs will seem in the course of the process. Avid gamers can select to disregard them and proceed following Ember or defeat them. Then, work together with the small pyramid within the center to succeed in ‘Aaru’s Shut,’ the highest ground of the Mausoleum of King Deshret.

Aaru’s Shut, the highest ground of King Deshret’s Mausoleum (Picture through HoYoverse)

The highest ground solely has two treasure chests. One is the Treasured Chest that Genshin Affect gamers want to assert to finish the Twin Proof quest, and the opposite is a Luxurious Chest by finishing the Everlight Puzzle. Vacationers can take a look at the article right here for a information on full the stated puzzle.

Go to the very best ground once more by getting into the Nice Corridor of Reality (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as the Twin Proof quest is full, avid gamers can return to Aaru’s Shut by going to the Nice Corridor of Reality and thru the blue door, as seen within the picture above. This time, nonetheless, there shall be no center ground, and they’ll immediately be transported to the very best ground with out finishing any puzzle.

Apart from getting the Luxurious Chest on high of the Mausoleum, gamers can even want to leap down from the pyramid to get a Dendroculus in the midst of the construction.



