How to get the weapon, its catalyst, and everything you need to know (2022)

Future 2’s Downside Youngster has not too long ago taken over social media platforms, as Bungie most likely felt the necessity to entertain the group on this driest of intervals. Telesto, in any other case referred to as the nightmare for the sport Devs, has been a sizzling matter for the weirdest causes.

Whereas veterans know all in regards to the historical past of the Unique Fusion Rifle, new gamers do not know what is going on. Entering into Future 2 is fairly powerful as it’s, and to prime that off, gamers must tune into the official recreation account to face nothing however spam about Telesto.

Therefore, this text can be devoted to newer gamers and assist them filter methods to get Telesto, its catalyst, and the whole lot you have to learn about this Unique.

The best way to get Telesto and its catalyst in Future 2 (2022)

1) The best way to get Telesto?

Xur (Picture by way of Future 2)

Each new participant can be completely happy to know that Telesto is tied to the World Drop Pool. Therefore, any exercise or Unique Engram drop can randomly crack open a Telesto for you in an open world. Nonetheless, the best choice is to attend for Xur to reach on both EDZ, Tower, or Nessus on weekends and look into his stock.

Opening the Unique Engram in his store may additionally grant you the Unique Fusion Rifle.

2) The best way to get Telesto’s catalyst?

Misplaced Sector on Savathun’s Throne World (Picture by way of Future 2)

Telesto’s catalyst was launched with the Warmind DLC, which was tied to the Status model of Eater of Worlds Raid. Nonetheless, because the content material vaulting with Past Gentle enlargement, Bungie has launched the catalyst with one other methodology again in Season of the Chosen. This methodology is legitimate even as we speak, involving Legend and Grasp Misplaced Sectors.

Merely finishing both model of a Misplaced Sector and opening the ultimate chest will grant gamers an opportunity at getting the Telesto catalyst as a drop. Naturally, one might want to have the weapon unlocked of their assortment. Misplaced Sectors may be discovered on Europa, Cosmodrome, Savathun’s Throne World, and Moon on any given day.

As soon as obtained, it should take you 300 kills to masterwork the Unique. Really helpful places embrace Shuro Chi Checkpoint, Grasp of Avarice, and Dares of Eternity.

3) What does the catalyst do?

The catalyst in Telesto provides a Deeper Pockets perk, permitting gamers to shoot extra projectiles at enemies. For the reason that weapon was categorized within the Energy Division, the harm numbers are considerably off even as we speak in comparison with different particular Fusions.

Gamers ought to word that ammo reserves work in another way with a weapon archetype, as they will enhance the stock dimension of the weapon, however solely to a capability. Since Telesto is an Unique, no mods can alter that. Therefore, you are a rise in journal dimension by 3.

4) Some notable Telesto bugs that broke Future 2

Some notable bugs embrace probably the most latest ones in Season 15, the place gamers may spawn infinite chunks of orbs by capturing celestial hearth on Telesto bolts. As loopy as which will sound, it was one of many final bugs that “broke” the sport in all regards.

One other bug concerned gamers getting their tremendous capacity immediately again in Shadowkeep. With the discharge of Armor 2.0, the improved Ashes to Property mod helped gamers throw grenades on Telesto bolts, finally granting them supers nearly immediately.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee



