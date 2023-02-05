How to get the Reunion trophy in Dead Space remake

The Lifeless House remake, a lately launched survival-horror title developed by Motive Studio and printed by Digital Arts, has taken the gaming world by storm, and for all the proper causes. The Lifeless House remake is a devoted recreation of the unique Lifeless House title that was launched method again in 2008, permitting gamers to revisit the claustrophobic hallways of the USG Ishimura, however with the entire next-gen bells and whistles.

Constructed from the bottom up utilizing EA and DICE’s Frostbite Engine (the exact same engine that powers DICE’s Battlefield video games, the brand new Want for Pace titles in addition to the latest BioWare video games and the annual EA Sports activities video games), the Lifeless House remake is an outstanding reimagining of the 2008 sci-fi survival-horror basic. Nonetheless, being a contemporary survival-horror sport, the remake options a couple of key variations from the 2008 authentic.

Starting from sure gameplay changes and fight system overhauls to a good variety of adjustments in its narrative supply, the Lifeless House remake options sufficient new content material to maintain the expertise contemporary, even for veterans of the unique sport. One of many main new additions to the sport’s story is a secret ending that is solely accessible by way of the New Sport Plus function.

Though acquiring this ending requires a considerable quantity of effort, it is nicely value it, not solely due to the key cutscene that hints in direction of a possible sequel (a Lifeless House 2 remake, maybe), but in addition grants gamers the Reunion trophy, which is required to ‘Platinum’ the sport.

Notice: This text comprises main story spoilers for the Lifeless House remake.

Steps to get the Reunion trophy in Lifeless House remake

Curiously, the key alternate ending within the Lifeless House remake was not within the 2008 authentic, and is a cool new addition from Motive. Acquiring this alternate ending unlocks the Reunion trophy achievement, which is necessary for gamers who need to full the sport and get the Platinum trophy. The ending is simply obtainable by way of the New Sport+ function and requires you to seek out all 12 Marker Fragments and place them within the Government Quarters.

Listed below are the steps to simply receive the key alternate ending and obtain the Reunion trophy within the Lifeless House remake:

Firstly, you’ll need to complete the sport as soon as on any problem stage to unlock the New Sport+ sport mode.

With New Sport+, you’ll unlock a brand new collectible sort known as Marker Fragments, which you’ll need to seek out as you journey by way of the USG Ishimura. There are a complete of 12 Marker Fragments and you could discover all of them to be able to set off the key ending.

After you have all 12 Marker Fragments in your possession, you’ll need to go to Crew Deck > Government Quarters > Captain B. Mathius’ workplace (Lt Commander V. Holt on map) and place the Marker Fragments on the desk with 12 pedestals.

Subsequent, you’ll need to complete the story as soon as once more in New Sport+, and in the event you did every part accurately (i.e., bought all of the 12 Fragments and positioned them on the pedestals), you’re going to get to witness the key alternate ending of the Lifeless House remake.

Here is a listing of all of the 12 Marker Fragment areas within the Lifeless House remake:

Marker Fragment 1: On a shelf inside Upkeep Bay Workplace.

On a shelf inside Upkeep Bay Workplace. Marker Fragment 2: In a hidden room contained in the Essential Lab (you enter the room after clearing the Necromorphs within the space).

In a hidden room contained in the Essential Lab (you enter the room after clearing the Necromorphs within the space). Marker Fragment 3: Tucked away in a nook contained in the room behind the Energy Sub-Station 03 (Engine Room).

Tucked away in a nook contained in the room behind the Energy Sub-Station 03 (Engine Room). Marker Fragment 4: On the ground of the Break Room on Flooring 3 of the Bridge.

On the ground of the Break Room on Flooring 3 of the Bridge. Marker Fragment 5: Inside Dr. C. Mercer’s workplace, on the desk.

Inside Dr. C. Mercer’s workplace, on the desk. Marker Fragment 6: Inside Cryogenics the place you freeze the Hunter, on prime of the cryogenic chamber. You have to to make use of Kinesis to seize the Fragment.

Inside Cryogenics the place you freeze the Hunter, on prime of the cryogenic chamber. You have to to make use of Kinesis to seize the Fragment. Marker Fragment 7: On the highest gantry of East Develop Chamber, the place Wheezer 06 is positioned. The Fragment is caught beneath some corruption within the nook of the room.

On the highest gantry of East Develop Chamber, the place Wheezer 06 is positioned. The Fragment is caught beneath some corruption within the nook of the room. Marker Fragment 8: Within the Mineral Processing Space, on a shelf close to the Mineral Samples.

Within the Mineral Processing Space, on a shelf close to the Mineral Samples. Marker Fragment 9: When doing the puzzle to energy on the Comms Array in Chapter 8, you can see the Fragment floating inside a corruption-covered gap to the left of the Communication Management panel.

When doing the puzzle to energy on the Comms Array in Chapter 8, you can see the Fragment floating inside a corruption-covered gap to the left of the Communication Management panel. Marker Fragment 10: Contained in the Deluxe Shift Bunks, the Marker Fragment can be on a desk on the nook.

Contained in the Deluxe Shift Bunks, the Marker Fragment can be on a desk on the nook. Marker Fragment 11: In Inquiry Desks, yow will discover the Marker Fragment sitting on a desk reverse the door.

In Inquiry Desks, yow will discover the Marker Fragment sitting on a desk reverse the door. Marker Fragment 12: In Cargo Bay the place you’ll need to maneuver the Marker, the Marker Fragment may be discovered on a shelf to the south-eastern nook of the room.

After you have all 12 Marker Fragments, you may set off the key alternate ending and get the Reunion trophy, taking you one step nearer to the coveted Platinum trophy for the Lifeless House remake.



